Nothing says “Christmas is coming” more than the opening of that first door on your advent calendar. In recent years, the advent calendar hype has grown significantly – you can now find options filled with everything from chocolate and toys to gin, jewellery, beer, and beauty products.

With so much choice on offer, it can make it tricky to choose, but that’s where the best reusable advent calendars come into their own, as refillable countdowns enable you to personalise and tailor what’s behind each calendar door throughout December (size allowing, of course).

Reusable advent calendars are not only more-sustainable options that you can turn to year after year, they’re often much more visually appealing than their single-use counterparts, meaning they’ll become key elements of your Christmas decorations.

We’ve tracked down calendars made from fabric, wood or equally sturdy alternatives. Some even have little wooden treats inside; sing songs; and light up the room, helping to dish out extra festive cheer.

Whichever design you choose, it should reflect the joy of Christmas, so, keep scrolling for our pick of the reusable advent calendars that do just that.

How we tested

open image in gallery We called on our younger testers to help us assess wooden and fabric calendars ( Rebecca Moore/The Independent )

Christmas came early in our household this year. With the help of our mini tester, aged six, we scrutinised a selection of reusable advent calendars, from wooden to fabric options. We paid special attention to the design, as your calendar may well become a centrepiece, along with usability – can little hands open the doors or reach into the pockets, and is there enough room for a treat or two? Overall, we were looking for quality calendars that can withstand years of use, providing good value for money. Here are the ones that impressed us the most...

The best reusable advent calendars for 2024 are: