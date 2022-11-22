Jump to content

11 best Christmas books for kids to read in the run-up to the big day

From musical books for preschoolers to future festive classics, these are the titles that deserve a place on your bookshelf

Sarah Dawson
Tuesday 22 November 2022 15:42
<p>We looked for books that showed originality and beautiful illustrations</p>

We looked for books that showed originality and beautiful illustrations

(iStock/The Independent)

Nothing ramps up the Christmas excitement like a good story. Whether you like to get into the festive spirit early by counting down the days until 25 December with a Christmassy book each night at bedtime or prefer to save an extra-special Christmas tale for the night before the big day, there are some fantastic titles (new and old) to choose from.

Books offer a moment of calm during the often-hectic run-up to Christmas. They are the perfect way for your children to lose themselves in the magic of the season, without sitting in front of a screen – or without you having to spend a fortune on festive activities.

Festive books make a great addition to a Christmas Eve box or, if you fancy going all out, you can create your own family book advent calendar with a different story for each day of December. It’s something you can bring out each year to add to the fun of the countdown.

When choosing a Christmas book, you need to think about the age and reading level of your child. Babies and toddlers will love board books with clear images – anything that plays music or makes sounds is a guaranteed hit. For pre-schoolers and young children, picture books you can read to them at bedtime are a great choice, but for older, independent readers, an engaging chapter book gives them something to really get stuck into.

The best Christmas books provide that warm and fuzzy feeling through heart-warming tales, beautiful illustrations and unforgettable characters. The ones that made our list are the books our little testers reached for again and again – and the ones we were more than happy to read for the 12th time that week.

How we tested

Our Christmas-mad (and book-mad) three- and six-year-old testers listened, read and turned pages of countless books to pull together our list of the best. At bedtime and at quiet time during the day, we looked for books that showed originality, beautiful illustrations, stories that captured their imaginations and books that really sparked genuine excitement for Christmas. The ones that received the most enthusiastic thumbs up are featured here.

The best Christmas books for kids for 2022 are:

  • Best overallKid Christmas: of the Claus Brothers Toy Shop by David Litchfield, published by Frances Lincoln: £10.99, Waterstones.com
  • Best Christmas chapter bookThe Grumpus and his Dastardly, Dreadful Christmas plan by Alex T Smith, published by Macmillan: £11.13, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best charity bookGaspard’s Christmas by Zeb Soanes and James Mayhew (illustrator), published by Graffeg: £14.24, Bookshop.org
  • Best heart-warming taleWhere Björn Belongs by Samuel Langley-Swain and Mirna Imamovic (illustrator), published by Owlet Press: £6.99, Blackwells.co.uk
  • Best lift-the-flap book Cat Family Christmas by Lucy Brownridge and Eunyoung Seo (illustrator), published by Frances Lincoln: £11.30, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best real animal storyThe Owl Who Came for Christmas by John Hay and Garry Parsons (illustrator), published by Macmillan: £6.99, Foyles.co.uk
  • Best personalised storyThe Christmas Snowflake by Julia Gray and Diana Renjina (illustrator), published by Wonderbly: £22.99, Wonderbly.com
  • Best musical book Listen to the Christmas Songs by Marion Billet, published by Nosy Crow: £8.99, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk
  • Best for older childrenJim’s Spectacular Christmas by Emma Thompson and Axel Scheffler (illustrator), published by Puffin and the V&A: £14.99, Vam.ac.uk
  • Best for illustrationsThe Tale of the Toys by Father Christmas and Claire Fletcher (illustrator), published by Tiddlywinks the Elf at Polar Post: £10.99, Polaspost.co.uk
  • Best Christmas audiobookThe Snowman/The Snowman and the Snowdog read by Matthew Macfadyen and Benedict Cumberbatch, for Tonies: £14.99, Tonies.com

‘Kid Christmas: of the Claus Brothers Toy Shop’ by David Litchfield, published by Frances Lincoln

  • Best: Overall
  • Pages: 40

From the gold-foiled sparkle on the hardback cover to the uplifting message of kindness, this beautiful story by author-illustrator David Litchfield has Christmas spirit in spades. Telling the tale of Nicky Claus, who works in the Claus Brothers family toy shop with his three uncles, it shows how far an act of kindness can stretch – and it was a book every member of the family fell in love with.

Our three-year-old was happy to simply be immersed in the world of magical toy shops and reindeer (the illustrations are gorgeous), while our six-year-old loved reading aloud to us – the speech bubbles in particular were a big hit. The book leaves you with a big smile on your face, as well as feeling excited for Christmas. It’s one we’ll be reaching for for many years to come.

‘The Grumpus and his Dastardly, Dreadful Christmas plan’ by Alex T Smith, published by Macmillan

  • Best: Christmas chapter book
  • Pages: 176

With a touch of the Krampus and a hint of the Grinch, this laugh-out-loud story introduces us to the Grumpus – a wonderfully grumpy creature who doesn’t like anybody or anything, except for his friend the stick, his stinky jumper and brussel sprouts. When the Grumpus heads into town to stock up on his beloved sprouts and finds the shops have sold out because it’s Christmas, he decides to take matters into his own hands and stop Christmas for good. Of course, it doesn’t quite work out like that – but we won’t give any more away.

Written and illustrated by Alex T Smith, creator of the incredible Claude series, it’s a genuinely hilarious, sweet story that has all the makings of a Christmas classic. Our six-year-old was regularly in bits as we worked our way through the chapters, while the amazing illustrations brought the story to life perfectly. This was a book we genuinely couldn’t wait to get stuck into each night and we’re already looking forward to hearing what the Grumpus gets up to next.

‘Gaspard’s Christmas’ by Zeb Soanes and James Mayhew (illustrator), published by Graffeg

  • Best: Charity book
  • Pages: 36

In this latest instalment of the Gaspard the Fox series, we follow Gaspard through the snowy London streets on Christmas Eve, as he discovers a homeless man in trouble and rallies his animal friends to help.

The theme of homelessness is central to the story, with all royalties from the book going to St Martin-in-the-Fields charity to support those affected. The topic is handled sensitively and introduced in an accessible way for children to understand – the ‘Why don’t some people have a home?’ section at the back of the book was thoughtfully written and a great way to answer some of our six-year-old’s questions.

At its heart, the book is a celebration of community and delivers all the festive feels. Both our little readers loved the snowy illustrations and cute animal characters in this timeless tale.

‘Where Björn Belongs’ by Samuel Langley-Swain and Mirna Imamovic (illustrator), published by Owlet Press

  • Best: Heart-warming tale
  • Pages: 32

This sweet story was a huge hit with our three-year-old, who “ahh”-ed their way through every reading – of which there have been a lot. Written by Samuel Langley-Swain and charmingly illustrated by Mirna Imamovic, we meet Arthur, a little boy who can sometimes feel a bit overwhelmed by the world – especially at Christmas. When he loses his favourite cuddly polar bear, he writes to Father Christmas to ask for a new one, only to wake up with a real polar bear cub in his garden the next day. It’s a story that really tugs at the heartstrings, touching on friendship and belonging with the perfect festive backdrop. We found it a very calming bedtime read, that has worked its way up to the top of our pre-schooler’s favourite book list – and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

‘Cat Family Christmas’ by Lucy Brownridge and Eunyoung Seo (illustrator), published by Frances Lincoln

  • Best: Lift-the-flap book
  • Pages: 24

With more than 140 advent-calendar-style doors to open, this is so much more than your usual lift-the-flap offering. Here, we join the Cat Family as they count down the 12 days to Christmas, with familiar scenes of mince pie making, Christmas card writing and carol singing. Each page has so many little doors to open that our three-year-old was discovering new ones with every read – even our six-year-old tester was desperate to get involved in spotting all the unexpected little details. We love the vintage-style illustrations that capture the warmth and magic in even the simplest of everyday activities during the run-up to Christmas. We never thought we’d want to be part of a cat family, but here we are! Packed with charm and all the fuzzy feelings you can muster, this is a real family favourite.

‘The Owl Who Came for Christmas’ by John Hay and Garry Parsons (illustrator), published by Macmillan

  • Best: Real animal story
  • Pages: 32

Who doesn’t love a true animal story, hey? Inspired by real events, this delightful picture book shares the adventure of Rosie, a tiny owl who manages to stow away inside a Christmas tree and travel far from her forest. It makes a cute and cosy festive bedtime read but was also easy enough for our six-year-old to read aloud to his little sister. The colourful illustrations capture the tale perfectly, and we all enjoyed reading the facts behind the story of the real Rosie the owl. It’s a fun page-turner that can be enjoyed year-round – our only issue is trying to explain to our three-year-old why we can’t get a tiny owl for Christmas.

‘The Christmas Snowflake’ by Julia Gray and Diana Renjina (illustrator), published by Wonderbly

  • Best: Personalised story
  • Pages: Not specified

Personalised books are the perfect way to really capture a child’s imagination – seeing their name inside the pages of a real book never gets old. This amazing quality hardback from Wonderbly gives you the chance to add the names of up to nine family members, friends or pets, as well as a bespoke dedication on the first page. The story itself follows a snowflake looking for a place to call home, travelling through various wintry scenes until it finds the place it truly belongs.

We found the rhyming text perfect for reading out loud, and both our six- and three-year-old loved spotting their names on stockings and as snowflakes throughout. The illustrations have a classic feel and we think it’s a fantastic keepsake that would make an excellent Christmas present.

‘Listen to the Christmas Songs' by Marion Billet, published by Nosy Crow

  • Best: Musical book
  • Pages: 14

If you’re looking for a Christmas book for a baby or toddler, this musical offering is a great choice. Inside, there are six colourful spreads featuring the cutest illustrations, lyrics and a button to press to hear the instantly recognisable festive song. We really loved how the songs were all sung by children – it definitely added to the cute factor – while our three-year-old could happily spend a morning pressing the buttons and singing along (seriously, it was hard to prise this book away from her). If your little reader is equally enamoured with the music, you’ll be thrilled to hear there is an on/off button tucked away behind a flap on the back page, just in case you need some quiet time.

‘Jim’s Spectacular Christmas’ by Emma Thompson and Axel Scheffler (illustrator), published by Puffin and the V&A

  • Best: For older children
  • Pages: 80

When Dame Emma Thompson (yes, the Emma Thompson) joins up with illustrating legend Axel Scheffler (of The Gruffalo fame) you know you’re in for a treat. Inspired by Jim, the real dog of Sir Henry Cole – the man who created the first Christmas card – and set in the remarkable surroundings of London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, it’s a funny, unexpected festive tale that we think independent readers will love to get stuck into.

It was the familiar illustrations by Scheffler that initially drew in our little testers, but as we read aloud they couldn’t help but fall for Jim in all his stinky, scruffy glory. The rich language and storytelling so clearly has Emma Thompson’s voice, and, as a result, is absolutely packed with charm. Great fun for big and little kids.

‘The Tale of the Toys’ by Father Christmas and Claire Fletcher (illustrator), published by Tiddlywinks the Elf at Polar Post

  • Best: For illustrations
  • Pages: 32

What could be more festive than a story written by Father Christmas himself? This very special book has magic coming out of every page – from the twinkly gold-foil on the cover to the enchanting illustrations by Claire Fletcher. It’s a celebration of children and their imaginations, explaining how “A toy is only a toy until it is placed in the hands of a child,” and we were all hooked from the first page. From shouts of “Look, it’s me!” from our little readers when they spotted other (not even that similar, to be honest) children in the book, to general stroking of the beautifully embossed cover, it captured the imaginations of our three- and six-year-old perfectly.

For us, it was the exquisite illustrations that delivered a heavy dose of nostalgia and gave us a serious Christmas spirit top-up. We think it’s a wonderful addition to the bookshelf, and one that we’ll undoubtably return to year after year.

‘The Snowman/The Snowman and the Snowdog’ read by Matthew Macfadyen and Benedict Cumberbatch, for Tonies

  • Best: Christmas audio book
  • Pages: N/A

These classic Raymond Briggs stories are as much a part of Christmas as mince pies and baubles. Here, they are brought to life in audio as a Tonie – a hand-painted figurine you place on top of your Toniebox audio player, for the story to play. Both our little testers are big fans of the books and films and sat enthralled listening to the (very relaxing) voices of actors Matthew Macfadyen and Benedict Cumberbatch as they retold the familiar tales. We found this a very welcome addition to bedtime, helping our littlest tester to drift off to sleep in record time. It’s also been the soundtrack to some suitably festive mince-pie making – the only thing missing for us are the magical songs that feature in each film.

The verdict: Christmas books for kids

We were completely wowed by the amazing new festive book releases, so much so it’s been tricky to pick a favourite. For its all-round, crowd-pleasing  appeal, Kid Christmas gets our vote. Everything from the illustrations to the genuinely sweet tale captured the children’s imaginations and we loved reading it aloud too. A special mention to The Grumpus, which is hilarious and has Christmas classic written all over it.

