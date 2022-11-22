Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nothing ramps up the Christmas excitement like a good story. Whether you like to get into the festive spirit early by counting down the days until 25 December with a Christmassy book each night at bedtime or prefer to save an extra-special Christmas tale for the night before the big day, there are some fantastic titles (new and old) to choose from.

Books offer a moment of calm during the often-hectic run-up to Christmas. They are the perfect way for your children to lose themselves in the magic of the season, without sitting in front of a screen – or without you having to spend a fortune on festive activities.

Festive books make a great addition to a Christmas Eve box or, if you fancy going all out, you can create your own family book advent calendar with a different story for each day of December. It’s something you can bring out each year to add to the fun of the countdown.

When choosing a Christmas book, you need to think about the age and reading level of your child. Babies and toddlers will love board books with clear images – anything that plays music or makes sounds is a guaranteed hit. For pre-schoolers and young children, picture books you can read to them at bedtime are a great choice, but for older, independent readers, an engaging chapter book gives them something to really get stuck into.

The best Christmas books provide that warm and fuzzy feeling through heart-warming tales, beautiful illustrations and unforgettable characters. The ones that made our list are the books our little testers reached for again and again – and the ones we were more than happy to read for the 12th time that week.

How we tested

Our Christmas-mad (and book-mad) three- and six-year-old testers listened, read and turned pages of countless books to pull together our list of the best. At bedtime and at quiet time during the day, we looked for books that showed originality, beautiful illustrations, stories that captured their imaginations and books that really sparked genuine excitement for Christmas. The ones that received the most enthusiastic thumbs up are featured here.

The best Christmas books for kids for 2022 are: