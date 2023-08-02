Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s officially back to school season, and if your kid’s old laptop isn’t ready to tackle another term it might be time to upgrade to something new.

Whether it’s for homework, remote lessons, online learning or just watching YouTube videos, the best laptops for kids are ones that combine security, affordability, durability and performance.

While everybody’s circumstances and needs are different, price is usually the major factor when choosing a laptop for children. Essential schoolwork doesn’t require a very powerful device, and brands like Lenovo and Acer make great entry-level laptops at affordable prices.

But for older kids and those with an interest in developing their digital creativity skills, it might be worth investing in a premium laptop, one that can handle more demanding software like Photoshop, Illustrator, Serato and Blender.

More powerful laptops will also last a lot longer before becoming obsolete, so they’ll support young students beyond graduation and into whatever they choose to do next.

How we tested

We’ve curated a list of the best laptops for kids in 2023. These are all laptops we’ve tested extensively, taking into account the specific requirements many students have as well their affordability, accessibility, portability and durability.

The best laptops for kids for 2023 are: