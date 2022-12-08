Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s Christmas morning and where’s dad? In the kitchen, with his arm half way up the turkey? Or running around the house raiding the TV remotes to find AAAs for pressies that came sans batteries.

Or, maybe, in the lounge, barricading the drinks cabinet before Auntie Veronica arrives. Whatever the scenario, he should be rewarded for keeping the festivities on track, by having some gifts waiting for him under the tree, to make his Christmas Day.

However, we know dads aren’t all made the same and not everyone lives for footy and beer, although we’ve definitely catered for those dads too. So, we searched long and hard to find some gasp-inducing gifts that are a cut above what he would usually expect at this time of year.

Some pressies won’t take much wrapping and will fit nicely under the tree, while you’ll need to get a bit more inventive with how you keep some of our other suggestions a secret until Christmas morning. What they all have in common, however, is the ability to challenge his childhood Action Man jeep for title of best Christmas present ever.

From food to fitness, tech to travel, we’ve tried to provide plenty of inspiration, so it should take some of the guesswork out of your gifting, and, with the big day now on the horizon, we’ve curated a comprehensive list for the often-overlooked member of the family, no matter what he’s into, so you should be able to tick him off your list early this year.

How we tested

All the products that made it through to our final edit have either been tested by us throughout the year, or have caught our eye ever since we started thinking about how to reward the army of dads who deserve more than a hastily wrapped, re-gifted bottle of plonk. We have tried to keep the gift ideas as varied as possible, but what they all have in common is that we have drunk, worn, cooked on, read, ridden, and just generally played around with everything on the list, so we know it won’t disappoint on the day.

The best gifts for dad for Christmas 2022 are: