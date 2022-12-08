Jump to content

24 best gifts for dad this Christmas: From gas BBQs to electric bikes

A tie? A dad-themed mug? Come on, you’re better than that

Jon Axworthy
Thursday 08 December 2022 15:40
<p>Whether he’s adventurous or daddy cool, our gasp-worthy gifts will easily top last year’s </p>

Whether he’s adventurous or daddy cool, our gasp-worthy gifts will easily top last year’s

(The Independent)

It’s Christmas morning and where’s dad? In the kitchen, with his arm half way up the turkey? Or running around the house raiding the TV remotes to find AAAs for pressies that came sans batteries.

Or, maybe, in the lounge, barricading the drinks cabinet before Auntie Veronica arrives. Whatever the scenario, he should be rewarded for keeping the festivities on track, by having some gifts waiting for him under the tree, to make his Christmas Day.

However, we know dads aren’t all made the same and not everyone lives for footy and beer, although we’ve definitely catered for those dads too. So, we searched long and hard to find some gasp-inducing gifts that are a cut above what he would usually expect at this time of year.

Some pressies won’t take much wrapping and will fit nicely under the tree, while you’ll need to get a bit more inventive with how you keep some of our other suggestions a secret until Christmas morning. What they all have in common, however, is the ability to challenge his childhood Action Man jeep for title of best Christmas present ever.

From food to fitness, tech to travel, we’ve tried to provide plenty of inspiration, so it should take some of the guesswork out of your gifting, and, with the big day now on the horizon, we’ve curated a comprehensive list for the often-overlooked member of the family, no matter what he’s into, so you should be able to tick him off your list early this year.

How we tested

All the products that made it through to our final edit have either been tested by us throughout the year, or have caught our eye ever since we started thinking about how to reward the army of dads who deserve more than a hastily wrapped, re-gifted bottle of plonk. We have tried to keep the gift ideas as varied as possible, but what they all have in common is that we have drunk, worn, cooked on, read, ridden, and just generally played around with everything on the list, so we know it won’t disappoint on the day.

The best gifts for dad for Christmas 2022 are:

  • Best for happy hour – Beerhawk PerfectDraft pro: £302.90, Beerhawk.co.uk
  • Best for braving the elements – Thru Dark engage jacket: £375, Thrudark.com
  • Best blow-out gift – Broil King crown 490: £899, Bedsbbq.co.uk
  • Best for pulling at the table – Camden Town Brewery Camden cracker: £10, Camdentownbrewery.com
  • Best for lounging dads – Comatoes Malmoes slippers: £44.99, Iamcomatoes.co.uk
  • Best stocking filler – 100 Things to do with Dad wallchart: £12.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for dandy dads – Percival T-shirt: £32, Percivalclo.com
  • Best for bookworm dads – ‘The Good Drinker’ by Adrian Chiles, published by Profile Books: £10.81, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for dad dudes – Pendleton original westerley sweater: £335, Pendletonwoolenmills.eu
  • Best for exhausted dads – Carrera impel im-3 electric hybrid bike: £1,499, Halfords.com
  • Best for barista dads – The Morning Machine capsule coffee maker: £349, Drinkmorning.co.uk
  • Best for hacking dad’s health – Withings ScanWatch horizon: £499.95, Withings.com
  • Best for footy dads – Clive Tyldesley commentary charts: £20, Commentarycharts.com
  • Best for dadbods – TRX home2 system: £179.95, Trxtraining.eu
  • Best for dad’s duvet days – M&S fleece supersoft hooded dressing gown: £45, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best for adventurous dads – Jetboil MiniMo cooking system: £144, Gooutdoors.co.uk
  • Best for travelling dads – Yeti crossroads 22in luggage: £350, Yeti.com
  • Best for sofa-based dads – Sky Glass: £36 monthly, £10 up front, Sky.com
  • Best for the sock drawer – Pantherella stalbridge cashmere socks: £45, Pantherella.com
  • Best for music-lovers who like it loud – Marshall willen wireless speaker: £89.99, Marshallheadphones.com
  • Best for Apple dads – Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 wireless charger: £137.45, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for dad dens – WiZ pole floor light: £110.88, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for daddy cool – SunGod tempests: £65, Sungod.co
  • Best for disorganised dads – Bellroy Tokyo work bag: £165, Bellroy.com

Beerhawk PerfectDraft pro

  • Best: For Happy Hour
  • :

There’s plenty to love about the local boozer, but, let’s face it, the landlord’s a miserable git. So, let dad enjoy a pint in peace by gifting him this gadget from Beer Hawk, which will allow him to pour himself the perfect pint and even choose the temperature at which his favourite tipple’s served.

Downloading the accompanying app means he can have total control over his bevvy and the smart-pour technology means he’ll never have to complain about too much head on his beer again. The machine itself isn’t an energy sapper, only using 1.2kW/day to keep beer at a frosty 3C and there’s a power-saving mode that will hold it at a slightly higher temperature.

Best of all, he can choose which brews to serve himself, with 72 6l kegs available, featuring all the most popular taps he’s found down The Dog and Duck.

Continue reading...

Thru Dark engage jacket

  • Best: For braving the elements
  • Last orders before Christmas: 21 December (approximately)

Park the Parka and upgrade his outerwear with this synthetic down jacket engineered for the British weather and the changeable conditions in which he has to take the dogs out.

As you’d expect from a technical outdoor clothing brand, founded by two former British special forces operatives, the jacket performs whether you’re on manoeuvres or standing sentry, with a ripstop water-resistant Pertex shell encasing Primaloft synthetic insulation.

We really liked the fit, cut and style of the jacket, the practicality of the two internal mesh pockets and the attention to detail, such as the storm hood and high neckline to protect the face from wind and rain. The Engage is wonderfully wind-resistant and its thermal qualities are such that we rarely needed anything but a T-shirt underneath, no matter how cold it got.

Continue reading...

Broil King crown 490

  • Best: Blow out gift
  • :

Have you found dad forlornly staring out of the window at his winterised barbecue, recently? Clearly, he’s got a severe case of hot-wings withdrawal syndrome, but he needn’t be separated from his tongs just because the temperature’s tumbling, and if he’s been a very, very, good boy, you can give the gift of grilling with this gas model from Broil King, which really began to challenge the more-established brands this summer.

The 490 will take all the hassle out of getting the barbecue started and the four-burners, which offer excellent heat distribution, will take all the guesswork out of the different cuts on the menu.

The fact that the 490 is made up of different grids, one side of which is pointed for searing while the other side is grooved, meaning you can set the grill up according to what’s on the menu – even if it’s turkey and all the trimmings.

Continue reading...

Camden Town Brewery Camden cracker

  • Best: For pulling at the table
  • Last orders before Christmas: 22 December, before 12pm

What’s Christmas without a cracker? You can guarantee dad’s not going to be disappointed when, instead of a paper hat and mini screwdriver set, he’s rewarded with three canned Camden Town Brewery bevvies, a funky pin badge and a festive beer joke that will give him some material that’s a step up from his usual groan-inducing dad gag during Christmas dinner.

Continue reading...

Comatoes Malmoes slippers

  • Best: For lounging dads
  • Last orders before Christmas: 23 December, before 1pm

Now that Stormzy has made slippers cool again by turning up to be interviewed on TV in a pair, there should be no shame in your dad’s slipper game. However, he needs to replace that tired old pair he’s been plodding around the house in all Christmas morning, with these bright and buzzing fluro numbers.

Easy to get on and off, plush to wear and made from 100 per cent ripstop nylon, you’ll struggle to separate them from him on a cold winter’s morning.

And, if the fluro colourways are a bit too much, there are also more-muted colours to choose from, including classic plaid.

Continue reading...

100 Things to do with Dad wallchart

  • Best: Stocking filler
  • Last orders before Christmas: 23 December (with Amazon Prime)

A fun, little stocking filler for the big guy, combining every one’s love of scratching things off, with an extensive and varied list of fun activities to complete.

From great opportunities to make him feel like a kid again, such as playing a round of mini golf or riding a zip line, to something a bit more grown up, like working out together or going on a road trip.

He can mount it in his workshop, garage, office or even in one of the kids’ bedrooms and never be short of ideas to fill the hours when he’s not consumed by dadmin.

Continue reading...

Percival T-shirt

  • Best: For dandy dads
  • Last orders before Christmas: 22 December

Inject a bit of individuality back into dad’s clothes rail with these unique tees, which replace the usual small branding badge with an embroidered graphic that will definitely garner lots of attention and double-takes.

From an octopus dressed as a sushi chef (the brand’s most popular offering) to a lounging Skeletor of Masters of the Universe fame, the East London outfitters curate small collections to keep things fresh and every T-shirt is nicely understated with a humorous edge and produced from quality materials. Get in there quickly, though, as some designs, like Cantona’s karate kick, or Maradona’s Hand of God, sell out super quickly.

Continue reading...

‘The Good Drinker' by Adrian Chiles, published by Profile Books

  • Best: For bookworm dads
  • :

This book by the affable and intelligent TV and radio presenter is subtitled “How I learned to love drinking less” and it’s a must read for dads who like a beer or three, but might have one eye on their health.

Honest, funny and full of strategies on how to moderate your drinking, Chiles is genuinely passionate about his pints and the need to enjoy them without ever coming across as preachy – a fine line many have failed to tread in print before.

This might end up in the self-help sections of some bookshops, but it’s a lot more than that, with the author delivering sage wisdom on his long relationship with alcohol along with elements of memoir that are in turn funny and touching.

Just the chapter headings will encourage dad to finish the book by Boxing Day – “14 units a week? Impossible!” and “Something Roy Keane said”, spring to mind.

Continue reading...

Pendleton original westerley sweater

  • Best: For dad dudes
  • :

If the dude abides, then how about gifting him a unique twist on the usual boring Christmas sweater with this recreation of the exact one worn by Jeff Bridges’ character in every dad’s favourite film The Big Lebowski. The cardigan is 100 per cent lamb’s wool and even features a small bowling pin keychain attached to the ring zipper pull, in honour of The Dude’s favourite pastime. Now all you have to do is replace his obligatory Christmas morning mimosa with a white Russian.

Continue reading...

Carrera impel im-3 electric hybrid bike

  • Best: For exhausted dads
  • :

We tested a lot of electric bikes over the course of 2022 and the 10-speed impel was one of our favourites. Its three levels of assistance (and walking assist mode) means dad will never be far away from a boost with the impel’s 27.5in tyres, which get up to speed quickly.

The 496wH battery is integrated into the bike, has a 40-mile range on a single charge, which takes around six hours and will kick in to help propel the bike forward up to 15.5mph.

Speed and battery life are made available through an LCD display, which also has a USB port, so you can keep a smart phone charging as you ride (handy if you’re following maps on a handlebar mount) without it affecting the bike’s performance. We think it’s ideal for commuting to work, or keeping up with the kids.

Continue reading...

The Morning Machine capsule coffee maker

  • Best: For barista dads
  • :

If dad is often found moaning about the disappointing flavour profile of his latest cup of instant, maybe you should get this coffee pod machine for him.

More versatile than many other pod machines, it will give him control over brewing temperatures, bar pressures, infusion times, etc, which means you can get the maximum amount of flavour out of the humble pod.

The Morning also has plenty of “ready-to-brew” pre-sets, which mean the machine’s electronic barista brain delivers connoisseur coffee. The design is very pleasing to the eye with a slim profile that won’t take over the kitchen, and a crisp OLED display surrounded by a dial to determine your brew. The machine isn’t cheap, but then neither is dad’s high-street coffee-chain habit.

Continue reading...

Withings scanwatch horizon

  • Best: For hacking dad’s health
  • Last orders before Christmas: Standard (2-5 days), 16 December; express (1-2 days), 21 December

There’s often a big problem with smartwatches and that’s that they often look like smartwatches, which is to say they lack the timeless style of a diver’s watch beloved by many a dad.

However, Withings changed all that earlier this year when it brought out a watch that harnessed all the health and fitness functionality of its excellent Health Mate app with some very appealing analog looks, something the brand has called a “hybrid” watch.

Equipped with sensors to measure heart rate, blood oxygen and ECG, everything is visualised in the Health Mate app, including one of the best sleep trackers on the market.

Clinical-level health tracking, a long battery life and great looks mean this is a smartwatch by stealth, combining analog looks with intelligent inner workings.

Continue reading...

Clive Tyldesley commentary charts

  • Best: For footy dads
  • :

Although they might not know what he looks like, any dad who loves the beautiful game will know what Clive Tyldesley sounds like.

The radio and TV presenter has provided commentary for some of the biggest games, from Italia 90 to every Champions League final since 1998. After a flood of requests from his followers on social media, he’s now selling prints of the commentary match notes he’s used for some of the most iconic games of the modern era, as well as some less iconic ones.

Sir Fergie had Clive’s charts for Manchester United’s two Champions League victories framed and hung on his office wall and since then footy dads ranging from Jürgen Klopp to Roy Keane and Gareth Southgate have followed suit.

As you’d expect from a decades-long sports-casting career, there are plenty of teams and matches to choose from, so finding one that’s a good fit for the gaffer shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Continue reading...

TRX home2 system

  • Best: For dadbods
  • :

It might be a bit tricky wrapping and getting a complete home gym under the tree, and you don’t want to add to his collection of lapsed gym memberships. This go-anywhere system, which relies on adjustable straps, foot cradles and foam handles, which attaches to natural anchors around the house, replicates all the push and pull exercises that have tormented him at the gym, and powers them with bodyweight. Whether he’s looking to get hench, rival Ronaldo’s core or just stop groaning every time he gets up off the sofa, the TRX will definitely get him started on those New Year’s resolutions.

Continue reading...

M&S fleece supersoft hooded dressing gown

  • Best: For dad’s duvet days
  • Last orders before Christmas: 24 December

With its cosy hooded neck, deep pockets, belted waist and plush interior, this will immediately become his go-to gown for those mornings and evenings where he doesn’t have any meetings or appointments, except for one with the sofa. Made from recycled polyester, don’t be surprised if he sits down for Christmas lunch in it. 

Continue reading...

Jetboil MiniMo cooking system

  • Best: For adventurous dads
  • :

Soggy sandwiches and tepid coffee will be a thing of the past the next time he’s out on the trails. That is, if he packs this lightweight stove system that’s easily assembled and even easier to cook with, thanks to its push-button ignition and excellent control, even in wind and low temperatures. He can simmer soups and stews and even brew up tea and fresh coffee if used in conjunction with Jetboil’s coffee press. The cooking cup has been designed to make it easy to eat and drink from and it takes up a minimal amount of space, as everything packs neatly away into the cup once you’ve satisfied your hunger. 

Continue reading...

Yeti crossroads 22in luggage

  • Best: For travelling dads
  • :

Does dad aspire to look like Ryan Gosling in his latest Gucci luggage adverts? Well, he might struggle to compete with the Gosling smoulder, but he can at least have some quality luggage to pull around in airport departure lounges.

This carry-on is the perfect size, so he won’t need to suffer the ignominy of trying to convince airport staff his bag isn’t oversized, by trying to wrestle it into the cage at the boarding gate.

Tough and rugged on the outside, with a Tardis-like 22l of storage space on the inside, there’ll be plenty of room for all his duty-free when he’s on the way back home.

Continue reading...

Sky Glass: £36 monthly, £10 up front

  • Best: For sofa-based dads
  • :

If dad spends too much time with his head halfway down the sofa with muffled yells of “Where’s the damn remote?!” ringing through the house, then how about upgrading his viewing, so he can watch the latest episode of Ted Lasso without having to worry about remotes at all.

One of the great things, we think, about Sky’s Smart TV is that you can get rid of the awful looking dish on the side of your house, access all your subscription streaming services, from Netflix to Apple TV+, and enjoy all Sky’s content by shouting at the TV.

Now, you’ve probably heard dad do this on many occasions, particularly when he’s been watching Sky Sports, however, the TV’s own microphone will pick up on commands after using the wake words “Hello Sky”, which will boot up the microphone and get it ready to change the volume, find a TV show or film or even ask Sky what would be good to watch tonight. Dad will also love the 4K resolution, sound from the internal soundbar and the TV’s glance motion technology, which will detect when dad’s in position in front of the screen and automatically wake itself up.

Continue reading...

Pantherella stalbridge cashmere socks

  • Best: For the sock drawer
  • :

It couldn’t be a Christmas gift guide for dads without a pair of socks in the mix, could it? However, he won’t have to put on his fake face of gratitude for this pair of tootsie warmers. They’re made from cashmere, which ensures they are both super luxurious and three-times warmer than socks made from sheep’s wool. With plenty of block colours or banded colour combinations to choose from, the Stalbridges can brighten up the dreariest of dress days.

Continue reading...

Marshall Willen wireless speaker

  • Best: For music-lovers who like it loud
  • :

Go one louder than 10 with this portable speaker, based on the classic Marshall amp, covered in tactile rubber and also featuring a rubber-back mounted strap, which allows you to attach to a suitable structure if you want the speaker off the ground.

We managed to eke 13-hours of tunes from the speaker and the manufacturer knows a thing or two about making noise – the Willen boasts clean, clear mids and trebles and the ability to handle bass too.

The IP67 dust and water-resistant rating adds to the robust nature of the speaker and you can even create your own Marshall stack, by playing your music through multiple Willens in stack mode. There’s only one thing that’s missing and that’s a volume button that should go all the way up to 11.

Continue reading...

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 wireless charger

  • Best: For Apple dads
  • :

This super-convenient charging station means dad can centralise all his gadgetry to ensure he’s never without juice for his phone, watch and airpods. The MagSafe pads mean the iPhone 12, 13 and 14 and Apple Watch will attach to the magnetic branches of the station, while the airpods will charge wirelessly on the base. Perfect for the bedside table, it means all his tech essentials will be fully charged and ready for the day ahead, plus, the station looks really good, whether it’s in use or not.

Continue reading...

WiZ pole floor light

  • Best: For dad dens
  • :

This versatile smart lamp will be the perfect addition to any office, media room or den.  It’s totally controllable via the Wiz app and via voice commands, so you can choose the colour you want, according to whether you’re working out or watching a movie.

The pole stands upright in its own stand, or you can lay it flat so that there is a glow of your own making coming from underneath a sofa or from behind a TV, and you can set the pole to emit different colours from the upper and lower sections, to add to the atmosphere.

The light can be can scheduled to follow your routines and your arrival home, however, it’s the range of customisable colours that you get from the WiZ that makes this such a stand-out product. There’s everything from a cosy glow to cool whites, and you can even go for dynamic settings, like fireplace or party, where the LEDs will change over time. The WiZ was straightforward to set up and we had no problems getting it hooked up to the wifi.

Continue reading...

SunGod tempests

  • Best: For daddy cool
  • :

Okay, he may not be heading to the beach any time soon, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be ready for any winter sun with these lightweight, stylish and durable sunglasses that come in a number of lens tints and frame colours, which ensure they really stand out. The flexible plastic they’re made from can be bent and twisted and they come with grip-lock arms and nose pads for a secure, comfortable fit, that will ensure they stay on his head and don’t end up on the floor when he gets excitable.

Continue reading...

Bellroy Tokyo work bag

  • Best: For disorganised dads
  • :

This nicely detailed bag will safely store a 16in laptop and an iPad, and it has pockets for just about anything: water bottles, sunglasses, documents, as well as split pockets at the front for things you need quick and easy access too. The bag opens up wide to eliminate frantic searches or wasted minutes rummaging around for minute items and everything is well padded with a nice, comfortable shoulder strap, so the bag doesn’t feel like you’re weighed down even when it’s loaded to capacity.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Gifts for dad this Christmas

What dad wouldn’t be delighted to be on the receiving end of BeerHawk’s PerfectDraft pro, so he can unleash his inner landlord and pour himself his favourite tipple on Christmas Day. With each keg containing just over 10 pints and replacement kegs starting at around £34 for 6l, that’s just £3.30 per pint, so his beer tokens will go much further and he’ll never have to endure another argument about who should be served first. 

If a new watch is on his wish list, read our guide to the top watch brands that need to be on your radar

