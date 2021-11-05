When it comes to Christmas food, for us it’s all about those little extras that you wouldn’t normally buy, cook or serve up.

From the party food canapes and countless bottles of prosecco, to the pigs in blankets, copious amounts of smoked salmon and, of course, the sprouts (fried, not boiled), to the neverending puddings, cakes and desserts. And then there’s the cheese, which no doubt is picked at until we’re full to burst.

For the host, it often means endless trips to the supermarket, overbuying crisps and running out of space to store it all. While everyone else in the family can only look on at the Christmas food, under strict orders not to dare to touch it until the big day.

So if you’re going to someone else’s for Christmas and are looking for the perfect food gift for them, want something different to wrap up and place under the tree, or maybe want to treat yourself – we all deserve it after the year we’ve had – these are the perfect gifts for the occasion that we’ve had the hard job of testing and tasting.

How we tested

The list is made up of some of our all-time favourite products, such as our go-to rosé or favourite luxury chocolates. Others, meanwhile, are seasonal treats from producers and chefs we know and love. We’ve put products through their paces in the kitchen, from reading books to testing kit, peeking behind advent calendar doors and sipping coffee from handmade mugs. We were looking for great taste, well-designed products (and business models), good value and things we’d genuinely like to receive (and eat).

The best gifts for foodies for 2021 are:

Best overall – Tommy Oldstead Made In Oldstead provisions hamper: £160, Madeinoldstead.co.uk

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.