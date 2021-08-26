In previous years, Cult Beauty’s annual advent calendar has been one of the most in-demand. Usually selling out within just two hours and causing the retailer’s site to swiftly crash on launch day.

Its 2020 version cost £199 but had a value of £930, making it one of the best savings around, and was packed full of coveted products – 32 to be exact – from a host of luxury brands such as Huda Beauty, Hourglass, Augustinus Bader, Dr Dennis Gross and more.

With its reputation as a cult buy cemented in the advent calendar hall of fame, if you want to be in with a chance of snapping up this year’s offering, you need to be in the know.

Luckily, we’ve got the inside scoop on the festive treat, from how much it costs to what’s inside and how to join the waitlist.

Read on for everything you need to know about this year’s Cult beauty advent calendar, which we predict will outshine every gift on your Christmas wishlist.

Cult Beauty advent calendar 2021: £215, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Available from 12 October – join waitlist now

£215, Cultbeauty.co.uk – Available from 12 October (Cult Beauty )

How much does Cult Beauty’s advent calendar cost?

Following on from the success of two sold out advent calendars, this year’s festive edit contains 38 (yes, really) beauty products, which are together worth a whopping £960.

What’s inside?

Behind each door, you will be treated to a range of the retailer’s most-shopped items spanning make-up and skincare from big-named brands like Augustinus Bader, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Vieve, Drunk Elephant, Sunday Riley, It Cosmetics and more.

If you hate spoilers – there’s nothing better than getting a beauty surprise each morning, we know – skip ahead as we’re about to reveal some of the exact products you can expect to find in this year’s calendar.

First up, a mascara that featured in our round-up of the best ones for its ability to give a false-lash effect – Too Faced’s better than sex mascara (£12, Cultbeauty.co.uk). “Its large, hourglass-shaped brush covers lashes effortlessly from root to tip: just one coat magnifies, but work through a few times for a fuller, bolder finish with a curl that lasts,” our tester said.

(Too Faced)

Other standout make-up items include Vieve’s lip dew (£17, Cultbeauty.co.uk), Laura Mercier’s translucent setting powder (£20, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and a Nars mini bronzing powder (£17, Cultbeauty.co.uk).

Elsewhere, skincare aficionados should prepare to make some space on their bathroom shelf for delights such as The Inkey List’s tranexamic acid overnight treatment (£14.99, Cultbeauty.co.uk), a mini version of Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C framboos glycolic night serum (£76, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and Farmacy’s green clean cleansing balm (£24, Cultbeauty.co.uk).

Join waitlist now

When is it launching?

While details of Cult Beauty’s advent calendar have been revealed, you’ll have to wait some time yet until you can actually get your hands it, as it won’t officially go on sale until 12 October.

However, to increase your chances of snapping one up, Cult Beauty has launched a waitlist that you can sign up to here.

What makes Cult Beauty’s calendar different?

Aside from being a veritable treasure trove overflowing with beauty goodies, Cult Beauty’s advent calendar stands out from the rest as it also has a charitable appeal this year.

The beauty destination is donating £40,000 from the sales of the advent calendar to the Beauty Backed Trust – a movement that started in response to beauty services that were heavily impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cult Beauty is also working with ClimatePartner to plant one tree for every advent calendar sold, supporting woodland carbon code-certified projects and establishing forests across rough pasture and degraded areas of the UK.

But, that’s not all. One lucky calendar will also include a special golden ticket worth £1000 of Cult Beauty points – now that’s what we call a beauty shopping spree.

The Cult Beauty advent calendar will be available on 12 October. Sign up now for priority access.

