Not many department stores have the rich history that Fortnum & Mason boasts – especially when it comes to Christmas.

Aside from its beautifully decorated window displays, the luxury store in London’s Piccadilly is famed for its wicker basket food hampers, full of sweet and savoury treats and of course, bottles of fine wines and champagne.

While 25 December may feel like a long way off, Fortnum & Mason is making sure that your gift list is as organised as possible, as it has unveiled its advent calendars for the 2021 season.

Ranging from traditional paper versions to animated 3D pop-ups, food fit for a feast and of course, its popular beauty advent calendar, you’re spoilt for choice.

It could make the perfect gift for a loved one or an indulgent treat for yourself. There’s nine to choose from, and prices start from £17.95. We’ve got all the details on each, including what goodies you’ll find inside.

Fortnum’s 3D advent calendar: £17.95, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason )

This paper advent calendar has 24 doors to countdown every day in December until Christmas, and includes freestanding snowmen, ornately wrapped presents and fun gingerbread. The design, which is decorated to look like a snowy storefront, will make for a stunning addition to your windowsill or above the fireplace.

Christmas railway tree advent calendar: £20, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason )

This second paper advent calendar is a sight to behold. The 3D, double-sided railway tree has been illustrated by German artist Barbara Behr and is a Christmas decoration all on its own. We think this would make a great gift for a friend or family member who loves the festive season.

Music in the street musical advent calendar: £35, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason )

If you love the sounds of Christmas, from sleigh bells to classic tunes, this paper advent calendar will be right up your street. Ring in the season with this musical creation that’s full of hidden treats in an illustration of a snowy street.

Fortnum’s bawden stag and Santa advent calendar: £99, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason )

Next up is this advent calendar that Fortnum & Mason has designed with the store’s long history in mind. Paying homage to the English painter, illustrator and graphic designer Edward Bawden, with an image from the department store’s 1956 Christmas catalogue, it’s made entirely of wood.

Fortnum’s Piccadilly building advent calendar: £99, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason )

For an advent calendar that will last a lifetime, this wooden design has 24 numbered doors for you to customise according to the recipient, whether that’s with sweets or small gifts. One to keep in the family for years, it comes unfilled and is decorated with the image of the famous Piccadilly shopfront.

Fortnum’s Christmas tree advent calendar: £99, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason)

Another wooden advent calendar comes in the form of a classic Christmas tree decorated with some of Fortnum's most famous products, including a Camellia teapot and a wicker basket hamper. It’s a fitting tribute to the department store’s rich past. It too comes unfilled, designed to be stocked with personalised treats.

Fortnum’s musical Piccadilly advent calendar: £165, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason )

Countdown to Christmas in style with this musical advent calendar featuring festive tunes behind 24 numbered doors. Featuring all the classics including Silent Night, Hark the Herald Angels Sing and more, you can also fill it with your own sweets or small gifts to add a personal touch.

Fortnum’s feasting advent calendar: £200, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason )

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a festive feast, and what better way to get into the spirit of the season than with a gourmet advent calendar. Featuring Fortnum & Mason classics and confectionery, it’s sure to make your December one to remember. From salted caramel hot chocolate (£19.95, Fortnumandmason.com) to fig preserve (£7.95, Fortnumandmason.com), it’s a proper Christmas treat.

Fortnum’s beauty advent calendar 2021: £225, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason )

Last but not least is Fortnum and Mason’s beauty advent calendar, which is a luxurious pressie full of skincare, make-up and fragrance gems. It’ll make every day of December a lavish affair, with products from Espa, Wildsmith Skin, Bramley, MZ Skin and Sol de Janeiro to enjoy. Beauty advent calendars often prove extremely popular, so if you’ve got your eyes on this, don’t wait around to snap it up.

