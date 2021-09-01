Lookfantastic’s 2021 beauty advent calendar has arrived – here’s all you need to know

Pre-order now, £85, Lookfantastic.co.uk

Rating: 9/10

Number of days: 25

25 Products: 25

25 Product sizes: 6 full-size, 17 deluxe minis and 2 travel-size

6 full-size, 17 deluxe minis and 2 travel-size Value of products: £410

£410 Price: £85

Design

The luxe-looking red and plum box glistens with gold writing and is adorned with festive illustrations.

It will certainly get you into the festive spirit and will look great on your mantlepiece. The box opens like a book, and inside are 25 drawers filled with beauty goodies. We like the fact that the box is recyclable and can also be reused to store baubles or beauty essentials when the holiday season is over.

What’s inside?

Tucked behind each drawer are products that span most beauty categories, including skincare, haircare, make-up, bath and wellness, from a host of beloved beauty houses and smaller, independent brands too. This year’s calendar features something for everyone.

Skincare obsessives won’t be disappointed with the sheer variety of options. You’ll find a face mask, cleanser, face mist, exfoliator, serum, eye cream and night cream from big-name brands such as Kate Somerville, Caudalie, Shiseido, Ren, Elemis, Espa and more. There are definitely enough options here to set you up with a stellar skincare routine.

The standout skincare product has to be the celebrity favourite, Bioeffect EGF serum (£104, Lookfantastic.com). Just a couple of drops on the face at night makes skin smoother and brighter within six weeks, thanks to the added epidermal growth factor, which prompts ageing skin cells to behave like young ones.

Another highlight is the Omorovicza refining facial polisher (£62, Lookfantastic.com), which uses calcium-rich Hungarian moor mud to visibly brighten and refine skin texture.

You even get to open a drawer with a full-sized skincare gift on Christmas Day, but we won’t ruin the surprise by revealing what it is.

There are also some super haircare inclusions. Including a repairing conditioner, hair balm and styling treatment from the likes of Color Wow, Philip Kingsley, Aveda, Christophe Robin, and Percy and Reed.

The Christophe Robin cleansing purifying scrub with sea salt (£40, Lookfantastic.com) is an example of a product one might not have thought about purchasing. But, it did such an ace job at removing product build up from the scalp, that it will definitely be a repeat buy long after Christmas is over.

There are plenty of make-up options to stock you up for the party season, including a full-sized lip and kohl pencil. We were also pleased to see the cult-classic Nars blush in “orgasm” (£33, Lookfantastic.com) among the offerings. And, if you haven’t yet tried the much-hyped Iconic London highlighter drops (£24, Lookfantastic.com), which are loved by Khloe Kardashian and Jourdan Dunn, then you’re in luck.

Christmas can be a stressful time, and the addition of a full-sized hand balm, a calm-inducing Rituals candle and the This Works stress check mood manager aromatherapy spray (£15, Lookfantastic.com) will encourage you to take a moment for yourself.

If there is one gap among the roster of 25 products, it’s the lack of body care options. We would have loved to have seen a body cream and perhaps a fragrance among the daily delights.

Value for money

Every item combined is worth more than £410, and as the majority of the products are from premium brands, this £85 beauty advent calendar is one of the biggest steals of the festive season. The full-sized products alone come to £188, so the value is clear.

You’ll also get several days’ use out of most of the deluxe mini-sized skincare, several weeks out of some of the haircare and months of wear from the make-up.

The verdict: Lookfantastic 2021 beauty advent calendar

Whether you’re purchasing one for yourself or buying for a loved one, the Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar features a real treasure trove of coveted and cult products. As well as stocking options from lesser-known brands, such as Iconic London and Bioeffect, which should definitely be on your radar.

The variety of products is decent, with face, hair, bath and make-up covered in one box. We were also impressed with the shades of the cosmetics – the smartly picked colour options suit all skin tones, so there is no need to worry about products not being used.

If you’re a beauty aficionado, somebody who likes to experiment with new products or perhaps you’re buying for a beauty junkie in your life – this advent calendar will not disappoint and will make counting down the days to 25 December all the merrier.

The Lookfantastic 2021 beauty advent calendar is on sale to subscribers on 1 September at 12pm. Non-subscribers will be able to buy theirs on general sale from 2 September at 12pm.

Join the waitlist to be among the first to get your hands on the calendar