Kylie Jenner, like most of the Kardashian clan, is seen as quite the stylish star. But while most of her outfits will set you back a rather sizeable sum, thanks to a love of luxury labels, her most recent Instagram story actually features a bag from the Great British high street.

Leaving the Louis Vuitton and Prada purses at home, the reality star has been seen showing off a Kurt Geiger cop – a sparkly black crossbody with an XL bow sitting front and centre.

Named the small box Shoreditch, it’s sure to sell out, especially as it comes in at less than £270. So, if you’re shopping for a Christmas gift or are after a celeb-approved buy, few items are probably as favourable as this one.

If that’s not enough to satisfy your thirst for fashion, there are even slingback heels to match (£189), should you wish to pair the bag with the footwear.

Keep reading below for more details and to find out how to shop this Kylie Jenner-approved accessory.

Kurt Geiger small bow Shoreditch: £269, Kurtgeiger.com

Although Kylie paired this bag with a laidback look, sporting jeans and a cropped white T-shirt, it will certainly work well as a party piece, too.

Crafted from black satin with black diamante’s making it sparkle, it’s quite the standout piece. Our favourite element is the big bow, which adds a lot of character and makes it instantly recognisable from Kylie’s Insta snap. Plus, the crossbody strap can be adjusted, so you can hold it in multiple ways.

Measuring 13.5cm high and 20cm wide, it will hold all your night-out essentials, house keys, lip balm and phone. There’s even a removable mirror inside to make on-the-go make-up application that much easier.

If the black option isn’t for you, a very similar style is also available in teal velvet and a pretty pink shade, too.

