From decadent beauty advent calendars to tantalising hampers, the festive season is fast approaching with less than 80 days to go until Christmas.

While for some it may be too early to start thinking about the C-word, others might be looking to spread a little festive joy already – whether that’s prepping by ordering a tree stand or stocking up on crackers. And if you’re looking to avoid the inevitable last-minute rush of present shopping, luckily for us, high-street stalwart Boots is here to help us on our way in gift-giving.

The beauty retailer has unveiled its top 12 gifts and shopping trends for 2021 from its vast range of new and exclusive products, as well as older classics – giving us all the inspiration we need for Christmas.

With Boots predicting that homeware, wellness and lifestyle gifts to be big hits this year, expect plants, candles and home workout gear in the curated list, as well as skincare and cosmetics.

From fragrances and make-up to bath wash and even some stationery, you’re bound to find something in the selection to suit a loved one. So start ticking off your shopping list and spread some holiday cheer.

Read more:

​​No7 travel brush collection with embroidered velvet bag by Elizabeth Scarlett: £20, Boots.com

(Boots)

Planning for a festive weekend away? Travel in style with this No7 bundle that comes with a hand-painted and embroidered Elizabeth Scarlett velvet bag. Featuring a unique flamingo design, the artist has collaborated with No7 for a new and exclusive range at Boots. The bundle includes four brushes for every purpose. Coming soon online or find in your local store.

Buy now

Bobbi Brown shimmer brick compact highlighter: £37, Boots.com

(Boots)

Bobbi Brown is a new addition to Boots’ cosmetics line, and is here to help add some sparkle to your Christmas ensemble with its shimmer brick compact highlighter. One of the make-up brand’s best selling products, the shimmering, brush-on powder works to create a soft and rosy glow. Apply just above the cheekbones for the most flattering look. It might also make the perfect glitzy stocking filler for a loved one.

Buy now

Soap & Glory jingle blooms duo: £5, Boots.com

(Boots)

Festive cheer doesn’t have to stop at your beauty regime this year with Soap & Glory’s jingle blooms duo. With notes of white florals and tonka bean, the duo includes a ingle blooms body wash and jingle blooms body butter – a bargain for £5.

Buy now

The Little Botanical plant gang for newbie plant parents: £40, Boots.com

(Boots)

Making the perfect gift to any new plant owners, this curated trio of botanicals will survive with even the most neglectful of parents. Arriving pre-planted in stylish ceramic pots, The Little Botanical company claims they’ll be perfectly at home in gloomy corners and thrive with watering every three-four weeks.

Buy now

Paco Rabanne phantom eau de toilette 100ml: £76, Boots.com

(Boots)

If you’re looking to treat a man in your life, Paco Rabanne’s newly launched phantom eau de toilette fragrance has notes of lemon, vetiver, lavender and woody vanilla. The long-lasting scent is made in France with responsibly and ethically sourced ingredients.

Buy now

Gucci flora gorgeous gardenia eau de parfum 100ml: £105, Boots.com

(Boots)

Christmas is a time for indulgence so why not treat yourself this year to a bottle of Gucci’s flora gorgeous eau de parfum. Floral yet sweet, the perfume is built around the gardenia flower with added top notes of pear blossom and base notes white gardenia, jasmine, brown sugar and patchouli. If that’s not enough to convince you, the delicately floral and pastel-hued bottle most certainly will seal the deal.

Buy now

Bouffants & Broken hearts candle set: £10.50, Boots.com

(Boots)

Candle connoisseurs will love these beautifully illustrated scents from artist Kendra Dandy. Adding some interest to yours or a loved one’s interiors, the two candles lightly fragrance your home with aromas of green citrus, florals, warm amber, moody musk and spices.

Buy now

Fenty skin start’r set: £32, Boots.com

(Boots)

A starter skincare routine blessed by Rhinana – what more could you want in a Christmas gift? Designed to brighten and target pores, dark spots while hydrating and protecting your skin, the travel-sized bundle includes the brand’s much-loved cleanser, toner and moisturiser for all your pampering needs.

Buy now

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. sukari babyfacial 50ml, £67: Boots.com

(Boots)

A cult hit when it launched in 2017, Drunk Elephant describe its sukari product as an at-home facial – perfect for rejuvenating tired looking skin after one too many Christmas parties. Using a combination of alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), enjoy clearer, smoother and more radiant looking skin. In our review of the product, we said it delivered “impressive results, dramatically changing the texture of our skin, improving the appearance of pores and fine lines, and even helping our notoriously dull skin to look more glowy.”

Buy now

Davina pilates bands: £16, Boots.com

(Boots)

An ideal present for fitness fans, this travel-friendly set of resistance bands help to recreate the gym experience at home. Tone up, build strength or improve your flexibility using a wide range of exercise techniques. A nice bonus is the colour coordinated storage bag for taking with you wherever you go.

Buy now

Kylie cosmetics lip kit: £26, Boots.com

(Boots)

Taking the make-up world by storm when it launched in 2018, Kylie Cosmetics only came to Boots just last month. Kylie Jenner’s lip kit helps you create a matte lip that bolden’s up your look. The vegan formula comes in a whole range of colours that are designed to last for up to eight hours with the kit containing a lip pencil and liquid lipstick for a perfect pout.

Buy now

Alice Scott exercise book set: £8, Boots.com

(Boots)

You can’t go wrong with gifting stationery at Christmas and this offering from English lifestyle brand Alice Scott is new and exclusive to Boots. Containing two A5 slim notebooks titled “and another thing”, it will make the perfect gift for budding scribes or someone starting out at university.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on make-up and other beauty products, try the discount codes below:

From Liberty to Mac, countdown to Christmas with a luxurious beauty advent calendar

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.