The sheer number of advent calendars only seems to expand every year, with increasingly niche countdowns catering to everyone from wine connoisseurs to beauty enthusiasts – and now, Lego has launched its advent calendar series for Christmas 2023.

With prices starting at £19.99, there are five new Lego advent calendars launching this year – all available to pre-order now – which, for any Lego enthusiast, are bound to build the excitement before the big day, big time.

Suitable for children aged from five, six and seven upwards, depending on the advent calendar you choose, these five seasonal countdowns include the likes of Lego mini-dolls, mini builds and Lego accessories, which all offer the building blocks for hours of creative play.

With themes ranging from the wizarding world and a galaxy far, far away to Marvel’s Avengers, the festive goodies inside could include anything from a Gonk Droid dressed as a reindeer (Star Wars fans will understand) to familiar faces from the Harry Potter series with suitably festive accessories.

Whether you’re buying with a young Lego enthusiast in mind, or you’re keen for a fun-filled Lego countdown yourself this year, here’s everything you need to know to decide which calendar to add to your basket.

Lego Avengers advent calendar 2023: £29.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Have a super December in the Marvel Universe with an Avengers-themed countdown. There are 24 doors to this advent calendar and behin each door you’ll find a heroic prize – think minifigures such as Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man and more. Helping to set the scene further, there are several mini builds inside, including the Hydra Train and an ice hockey kit.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter advent calendar 2023: £29.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Complete with builds and characters from the book series, there’s no better way to start the Christmas magic early if you’re a Potterhead. This calendar features the first ever minifigure of Aberforth Dumbledore, plus five more familiar characters. Where mini builds are concerned there’s a range to recreate aspects of Hogsmeade village, from the Hog’s Head Inn to the Honeydukes candy store and the Three Broomsticks Inn.

Buy now

Lego Star Wars advent calendar 2023: £29.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Designed with the characters, mini build toys and accessories needed to play out Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and The Clone Wars, this calendar ensures that the force will be with you this December. Included in the set are eight suitably festive minifigures, such as Omega with a sledge and an Ewok and a Pit Droid dressed in Christmassy attire. Expect 15 mini builds to complete the countdown too, from the Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter to the Justifier.

Buy now

Lego City advent calendar 2023: £19.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Get creative with the Lego City advent calendar, which includes a playmat where all the festive fun can unfold. Stuffed with seasonal minifigures and builds to ensure hours of fun once opened, the calendar includes Mr. and Mrs. Claus minifigures, a carol singer and ice sculptor and more, while a snowman and a reindeer are featured to further set the festive scene.

Buy now

Lego friends advent calendar 2023: £19.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

A 231-piece countdown dedicated to the pets of Heartlake City, here’s a nice choice for little ones with an interest in animals. The idea is to build a playground for pets from the Lego Friends theme. There will be buildable elements inside, with the results including a Christmas train the pets can ride on and a Christmas tree which can be decorated by the two minifigures included, Leo and Autumn.

Buy now

