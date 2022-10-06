Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It may seem a little premature to start thinking about Christmas, but the big day will be here before you know it. Ahead of the merry season, M&S has just unveiled its indulgent festive offerings for 2022.

Not only is the stalwart bringing back its sell-out snow globe gins, this year there’s a new addition to its coveted Christmas range: a shortbread tin that doubles up as a musical starry-night light projector.

Better still, the decorative tin is filled with delicious-sounding all-butter and chunky-chocolate shortbread.

Last year, the store’s light-up gins caused such a stir among shoppers that the novelty tipple had to be famously restricted to one per customer. Costing just £9, the pocket-friendly shortbread tin might just be destined for the same cult status.

Whether you’re shopping on a budget for the office secret Santa or want a decorative piece to impress the kids at the Christmas dinner table, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s starry night shortbread selection tin.

M&S starry night shortbread selection tin: £9, Ocado.com

Designed with a dome shape, the rounded tin features a festive ice-skating scene, and you can activate the musical element by rotating the dome clockwise.

To activate the light projector, simply press the button at the base of the dome. Lasting for 120 seconds, the Christmas light show will turn your room into a starry night sky.

Filled with a selection of butter and chocolate shortbreads, the tin is an indulgant treat.

Whether delighting little ones on the big day or offered up as a novelty gift to friends and family, the £9 shortbread tin will be sure to light up your Christmas.

