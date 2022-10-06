The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
M&S’s Christmas shortbread tin doubles up as a musical light projector – and it’s only £9
The novelty treat turns your room into a festive starry-night scene
It may seem a little premature to start thinking about Christmas, but the big day will be here before you know it. Ahead of the merry season, M&S has just unveiled its indulgent festive offerings for 2022.
Not only is the stalwart bringing back its sell-out snow globe gins, this year there’s a new addition to its coveted Christmas range: a shortbread tin that doubles up as a musical starry-night light projector.
Better still, the decorative tin is filled with delicious-sounding all-butter and chunky-chocolate shortbread.
Last year, the store’s light-up gins caused such a stir among shoppers that the novelty tipple had to be famously restricted to one per customer. Costing just £9, the pocket-friendly shortbread tin might just be destined for the same cult status.
Whether you’re shopping on a budget for the office secret Santa or want a decorative piece to impress the kids at the Christmas dinner table, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s starry night shortbread selection tin.
M&S starry night shortbread selection tin: £9, Ocado.com
Designed with a dome shape, the rounded tin features a festive ice-skating scene, and you can activate the musical element by rotating the dome clockwise.
To activate the light projector, simply press the button at the base of the dome. Lasting for 120 seconds, the Christmas light show will turn your room into a starry night sky.
Filled with a selection of butter and chocolate shortbreads, the tin is an indulgant treat.
Whether delighting little ones on the big day or offered up as a novelty gift to friends and family, the £9 shortbread tin will be sure to light up your Christmas.
