Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

M&S’s light-up snow globe gin liqueurs are back to ramp up the festive spirit

Searching for a new Christmas tipple? The clementine and sugar plumb liqueurs are here

Eva Waite-Taylor
Friday 30 September 2022 12:17
<p>The sell-out favourite is back, so you’ll have to be quick if you don’t want to miss out </p>

The sell-out favourite is back, so you’ll have to be quick if you don’t want to miss out

(iStock/The Independent)

This isn’t any gin, this is M&S snow globe gin – and it’s back for 2022. While you may wish to turn a blind eye to all things Christmas until a little closer to the time, we’re all about ramping up the excitement well ahead of the big day.

While advent calendars and hampers are a sure-fire way to get you into the festive spirit, M&S has just unveiled its food and drink offering for 2022, to get you ready for the Christmas countdown.

One thing we can’t ignore is the fact the retailer has brought back its sell-out wintery tipple. For the uninitiated, the gin liqueur comes in a wonderful light-up glass bottle, making it ideal to keep on display during the festive season and beyond.

Whether you’re looking to sample the delicacy or want to buy it as a present for a loved one, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s snow globe gins.

Read more:

M&S clementine snow globe gin gift: £45, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Owing to its previous popularity, the clementine snow globe gin has been inspired by the Nutcracker once again. The orange flavour sounds delicious, it features a 23-carat gold leaf and it even lights up to offer a perfectly Christmassy beverage. The gift set includes the gin along with a bottle of prosecco, and if you mix the two together, you’ll stir up the ultimate party tipple.

Buy now

M&S sugar plumb snow globe gin gift: £45, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Sugar plumb was a new flavour for 2021, and it sounds like it’ll get you in the spirit for Christmas this year too. The spiced flavour is lit up with a cool white glow and an illuminated figure skater, while the silver leaves add a festive touch. Much like the gift set above, this one comes with a bottle of prosecco.

Buy now

M&S clementine and spiced sugar plum light-up snow globe gin liqueur duo: £40, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

If you’re anything like us and couldn’t possibly choose which flavour to add to your basket, you don’t need to pick, as M&S has launched this duo, which includes both the clementine and spiced sugar plum light-up snow globe gins.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on food and drink, try the links below:

Looking to ramp up the Christmas excitement? Read our guide to the best beauty advent calendars

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in