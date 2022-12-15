Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the festive season fast approaches, many of you may be wondering where to find the best Christmas gift for a loved one.

From beauty gift sets to stocking fillers, brands and retailers are going all out to make sure you find the perfect present. And this year, M&S is also pulling out all the stops.

The supermarket has released a set of luxury Christmas hampers and gift boxes fit for the foodie in your life. From indulgent chocolate and champagne sets, to wicker baskets full of pantry fillers, these hampers provide plenty of season gifting inspiration.

With prices starting from just under £30, and a wide range of products inside, these look like the perfect festive treat for a loved one (or yourself). Below is our collated a list of favourites that are on sale right now.

Collection Christmas gift box: £36, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

If you’re looking to indulge this Christmas, look no further than Collection’s gift box. Featuring a bottle of Prosecco, fruit cake, a Christmas pudding (in case you’re underprepared for the big day), dark milk chocolate and a box of Marc de Champagne truffles – it’s quite the festive feast.

Percy Pig Christmas gift: £32, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Calling all Percy Pig fans, this is one Christmas gift you won’t want to miss. This super cute suitcase is packed full of Merry Percymas sweets, Percy Pig blondie baking mix, chocolate snoses, a hot chocolate bomb and an adorable plush Percy toy. One for kids and adults, alike.

Collection the celebration champagne and truffles gift set: £52, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Something for those who enjoy the finer things in life, this champagne and truffles gift set is sure to put a smile on somebody’s face. As well as Delacourt vintage champagne, there’s also Marc de Champagne truffles and two champagne sauce glasses inside. A set that’s perfect for celebrating this season.

Colin the Caterpillar Christmas gift: £32, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Another M&S icon has been given his own Christmas set for 2022. Much like the Percy Pig set (£32, Marksandspencer.com), inside the Colin adorned suitcase you’ll find chocolates, a brownie baking mix, melting milk chocolate stirrer, decorated white chocolate faces, candy cane fruit gums and a plush toy. For fans of the Colin the Caterpillar cake this is a truly scrumptious buy.

Gin pairing and nibbles gift set: £30.40, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Attention all gin lovers! This is the gift set to get your hands on this season. Featuring a bottle of London Dry Gin and light pink grapefruit tonic water, you’ll be able to make a sublime tipple this Christmas. Salted pretzel snacks are also included in the wooden gift box too and we think they’re the perfect accompaniment to your festive fizz.

Collection white wine and nibbles gift box: £28, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Whether you need to kick back after a long day of last minute Christmas shopping, film-watching or wrapping, a glass of Gavi del Comune di Gavi is sure to go down a treat. You’ll get a 75cl bottle of this refreshing white wine in this gorgeous wooden gift box as well as a selection of sweet rosemary and Maldon salt nuts and all butter Cornish cruncher biscuits. It really is the perfect pairing.

Whisky pairing and nibbles set: £30.40, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

For those who like something a little stronger, this whisky pairing gift set is the perfect present. Inside the carefully crafted wooden box is a bottle of special reserve blended Scotch – to be enjoyed neat or with a light ginger ale top-up. Pair this eight-year aged whisky with some moreish salted pretzels and sit back and enjoy the holiday season.

