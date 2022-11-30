The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Marks and Spencer’s matching family Christmas pyjama sets are the perfect way to celebrate the festive season
Pick from traditional tartan, Percy Pig prints and teddy bear cotton two-piece sets
The Christmas countdown has begun, and what better way to start enjoying the festivities than with a cosy pair of pyjamas?
Luckily, Marks and Spencer has launched a whole range of matching family sets, so you can kit everybody out in the lead-up to 25 December.
The new collection features traditional tartan, novelty design and even Percy Pig prints, across soft cotton and fleeced fabrics.
Perfect for a fun family photo on Christmas Day, we’ve handpicked our favourite designs that are in stock now.
Keep reading for the full lowdown on the different styles available at Marks and Spencer.
Read more:
Checked family Christmas pyjamas: £12-£28, Marksandspencer.com
You can’t go wrong with a classic tartan print. With a button-down design, smart collar, long sleeves and an elasticated waist, they’re made from super-soft cotton and are perfect for your next family movie night. This particular design includes a set for men, women, children aged 0-3 years and 1-16 years.
Percy Pig family Christmas pyjamas: £12-£28, Marksandspencer.com
This playful pyjama set is sure to win you some brownie points. Perfect for lounging around together on Christmas Day, with a strecthy waistband for filling up on all the trimmings at the table, it’s also a style that you can get plenty of wear from year-round.
Spencer bear family Christmas pyjamas: £8-£22, Marksandspencer.com
For a more understated style, this teddy-bear print ticks all the boxes. Available for men, women, and children aged 2-16 in a long-sleeved design, for smaller babies, you can also shop this in a sleepsuit for ages 0-3 years. Featuring a classic fairisle print on the trousers, both top and bottom are made from cotton and are sure to keep you feeling and looking cosy this festive season.
Animal print family Christmas pyjamas: £10-£22, Marksandspencer.com
We love this animal print set that’s adorned with jungle creatures (some sporting Santa hats), palm trees and Christmas decorations. Made from soft cotton, it’s a fun, fuss-free design. The sleepsuit for children aged 0-3 years has popper fastening for quick changes as well as babysafe toes and it is made in an anti-slip fabric.
