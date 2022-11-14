Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun, meaning its time to start shopping for presents, sorting your decorations and, most importantly, getting our wardrobes ready for the season.

Whether it’s for lounging at home or sporting on Christmas Jumper Day (8 December), a festive sweater is one of the best ways to mark the party season.

Luckily, clothing retailer Joules has just launched a new range of Christmas clothing for the entire family – including the dog – so you can step out in festive style this December.

Including reindeers, Christmas puddings and furry friends, each design is sure to get you in the festive mood, no matter how cold the weather is outside.

If you love wearing a Christmas jumper to wrap presents, make dinner, or relax in front of the TV, check out our pick of Joules’ new Christmas jumpers with the designs we’ll be adding to our shopping basket.

Mariella festive intarsia jumper: £59.95, Joules.com

(Joules/Joules)

This knit jumper will have you counting down to Christmas in no time. Featuring a crew neckline, long slim-fitting sleeves, and soft cotton material, it is a great choice to cosy up in this festive season.

Not only that, but the mariella jumper is available in two designs – red with white stripes and sequinned Christmas puddings or a grey knit with red trim and decorative, Christmas-themed dogs.

Sizes six to 20 are available to buy now for £59.95.

The cracking Christmas jumper: £44.95, Joules.com

(Joules)

The brilliantly-named cracking Christmas jumper by Joules is back again this year.

Made from soft knit and featuring a slim fit and comfortable crew neck, this jumper is available in matching designs for men, women, children and dogs – with the children’s version priced at £29.95 and the Yuletide dog jumper costing £24.95.

It also features Rudolph the red nose reindeer, complete with a shiny nose and twinkly lights.

Joules’ cracking Christmas jumper is available to buy now in various sizes for women, men, children and dogs.

Andrea fair isle jumper: £79.95, Joules.com

(Joules)

This classic Christmas jumper is perfect for during and outside of the festive season, available in a statement red or light blue.

Whether its for autumnal walks or Christmas dinner around the table, this jumper’s crew neck and ribbed cuffs and hem make it a comfortable addition to any winter wardrobe.

Plus, there is also a matching version for your dog costing just £6.95, as part of Joules’ early Black Friday deals.

The andrea fair isle jumper is availableto buy now in all sizes for £79.95.

Allie fair isle jumper: £69.95, Joules.com

(Joules)

The allie fair isle jumper is another classic, seasonal knit that is both bold yet comfortable for the Christmas period.

The deep teal colour is paired with an eye-catching pattern that is set to turn heads at any Christmas party, and its round neck, long sleeves and relaxed shape will keep you cosy in colder weather.

The allie fair isle jumper is available to buy now in all sizes for £69.95.

Lyra family festive fair isle jumper: £64.95, Joules.com

(Joules)

This cosy and rustic jumper is another great addition to any winter wardrobe and is set to get you in the Christmas spirit.

The dark navy colour and colourful print will make you stand out, while the cotton and wool blend makes it a comfortable, everyday item for the colder weather.

It is available to buy now in all sizes.

