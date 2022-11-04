Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Christmas countdown has officially begun, with festive planning and present perusing offering a welcome distraction from the plummeting temperatures.

Whether you’ve already started your Christmas list or have snapped up an advent calendar to unwrap, there are seasonal gifts and treats emerging at breakneck speed.

One shop we’re always keen to explore is Aldi – the affordable retailer continually serves up exciting Specialbuys,beauty dupes and discounted deals across all sections.

It’s safe to say our expert shopping team was very happy to see the arrival of Aldi’s Christmas jumpers – one for everyone in the family. And, yes, we mean festive knitwear for men, women, kids and even dogs.

Available in a range of colours and patterns, the jumpers are suitably festive and sport Santa hats, bauble pom poms, penguins, snowflakes, polar bears and more.

To help you choose which one to buy for Christmas jumper day (8 December), we have the full festive knitwear lowdown.

(Aldi)

Costing less than a tenner, this festive red jumper features two cosy penguins wearing scarves smooching under a sprig of mistletoe. Available in sizes small, medium and large, you could wear it from now until New Year’s Eve and many more festive seasons to come. We’ll be pairing it with PJs on Christmas Day. It’s worth knowing, all the ladies’, men’s and kids’ jumpers in this selection are machine washable too.

(Aldi)

You can’t go wrong with this ‘tree-rex’ pattern, whether you’re a dinosaur fan or not. The festive pun will kick off the festive fun in style, and the blue and white Fairisle-esque design adds extra Christmas panache. Sizes small to extra-large are available to shop.

(Aldi)

This cute red jumper caters for children aged three to 12, and they’re sure to adore the reindeer’s rosy cheeks and tactile nose, with pom poms designed to mimic snow. Costing just under £7, this affordable knit could easily be a festive go-to throughout December and past the Christmas holidays.

(Aldi)

Not forgetting four-legged members of your family, this dog tree Christmas jumper is adorable. Available in sizes large to XXL and XS-M (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk), it’s made with different dog breeds and sizes in mind, and, being less than £5, the price tag is pretty appealing too.

