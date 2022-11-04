Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Aldi’s Christmas jumpers mean festive knitwear for the whole family, including your dog

The range of designs feature penguins, reindeer and baubles

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Friday 04 November 2022 17:40
<p>Start the festive countdown in style </p>

Start the festive countdown in style

(iStock/ The Independent)

The Christmas countdown has officially begun, with festive planning and present perusing offering a welcome distraction from the plummeting temperatures.

Whether you’ve already started your Christmas list or have snapped up an advent calendar to unwrap, there are seasonal gifts and treats emerging at breakneck speed.

One shop we’re always keen to explore is Aldi – the affordable retailer continually serves up exciting Specialbuys,beauty dupes and discounted deals across all sections.

Read more:

It’s safe to say our expert shopping team was very happy to see the arrival of Aldi’s Christmas jumpers – one for everyone in the family. And, yes, we mean festive knitwear for men, women, kids and even dogs.

Available in a range of colours and patterns, the jumpers are suitably festive and sport Santa hats, bauble pom poms, penguins, snowflakes, polar bears and more.

To help you choose which one to buy for Christmas jumper day (8 December), we have the full festive knitwear lowdown.

Aldi ladies’ penguins Christmas jumper: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Costing less than a tenner, this festive red jumper features two cosy penguins wearing scarves smooching under a sprig of mistletoe. Available in sizes small, medium and large, you could wear it from now until New Year’s Eve and many more festive seasons to come. We’ll be pairing it with PJs on Christmas Day. It’s worth knowing, all the ladies’, men’s and kids’ jumpers in this selection are machine washable too.

Buy now

Aldi men’s T-rex Christmas jumper: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

You can’t go wrong with this ‘tree-rex’ pattern, whether you’re a dinosaur fan or not. The festive pun will kick off the festive fun in style, and the blue and white Fairisle-esque design adds extra Christmas panache. Sizes small to extra-large are available to shop.

Buy now

Aldi children’s red xmas jumper: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This cute red jumper caters for children aged three to 12, and they’re sure to adore the reindeer’s rosy cheeks and tactile nose, with pom poms designed to mimic snow. Costing just under £7, this affordable knit could easily be a festive go-to throughout December and past the Christmas holidays.

Buy now

Aldi dog tree Christmas jumper, L-XXL, £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Not forgetting four-legged members of your family, this dog tree Christmas jumper is adorable. Available in sizes large to XXL and XS-M (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk), it’s made with different dog breeds and sizes in mind, and, being less than £5, the price tag is pretty appealing too.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for the best Black Friday deals? Here are the early-bird savings to shop now

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in