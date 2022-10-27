Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

The Body Shop’s Christmas gift collection review: Pick up a scented present with prices starting at £5

You’ll find stocking fillers and larger box sets from the brand’s bestselling ranges

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Thursday 27 October 2022 08:25
<p>They’re all perfectly packaged to save on gift wrap too </p>

They’re all perfectly packaged to save on gift wrap too

(iStock/The Independent)

Christmas is just around the corner, and we’re counting down the days by shopping for advent calendars packed with beauty, food and drink treats.

It’s the perfect chance to treat a loved one or yourself, and big-name brands such as Lego, Jo Malone, John Lewis, Missoma, Cult Beauty, Aldi and Charlotte Tilbury are all serving up impressive festive offerings.

Speaking of popular high-street stalwarts, here at IndyBest, we’ve been impressed by The Body Shop’s advent calendar selection for the second year running, noting the range of cult classic picks included alongside sustainably focused repurposable packaging.

Our interest has been piqued once more by the launch of The Body Shop’s Christmas gifting collection.

The selection spans stocking fillers and box sets, in vibrant packaging, to match its advent calendar trio. From skincare and fragrance to bath and body goodies, you can even build your own gift sets by choosing between pouches, boxes and bags, starting at £3.

Related stories

46 beauty advent calendars to have on your radar for Christmas 2022, from Sephora to Harvey Nichols
10 best Christmas beauty gifts for £10 or less: Hand-cream crackers, Byoma baubles and more
Drunk Elephant’s Christmas gifts feature skin-brightening treats for a festive glow
The Body Shop advent calendars for 2022 are here to sleigh – and we’ve reviewed them
No7’s beauty advent calendars are finally here – get hundreds of pounds’ worth of Boots products for £50

Meanwhile, the gifts themselves start from £5, so this is an affordable way of gifting gorgeous presents under the tree this year. Many are vegan-friendly too.

Working with community fair trade partners, The Body Shop is passionate about activism and charity support, with the sale of these Christmas sets supporting the organisation Children on the Edge, which creates safe spaces for refugee children to learn and play.

There’s a massive selection, so we’re sharing our standout buys to make your shopping decisions easier.

How we tested

Our tester reviewed four gift sets within The Body Shop Christmas collection, and looked at the included products, packaging and price points. Covering miniature and full-sized buys, read on for our full tried-and-tested verdict.

The Body Shop hugs and kisses avocado hand and lip duo

  • Best: For a stocking filler
  • Number of products: Two
  • Product sizes: Full-sized

This fun gift is presented in a sweet green cardboard cracker, complete with candy cane, elf and mistletoe imagery. Despite its compact size, inside we found two full-sized buys: a 30ml avocado hand balm (£6, Thebodyshop.com) and a lip care stick (£5, Thebodyshop.com). Its great value for money, as you’re getting the two products as a pairing presented in Christmas gift wrap for £1 less than buying them separately.

We found each product has a sweet, creamy scent underpinned by the inclusion of fair trade shea butter. The ingredient also makes for smoothing formulas that felt comforting on our hands and lips.

The cracker is a failsafe, purse-friendly gift everyone can enjoy.

Continue reading...

The Body Shop unwind and rest sleep intro kit

  • Best: For festive relaxation
  • Number of products: Three
  • Product sizes: Full-sized and miniature

This purple recyclable cardboard box continues the same packaging theme, and opens upwards to reveal three products inside. There are also three tips for relaxing at bedtime listed on the lid, as well as a ‘lifting women up’ illustrated badge.

The products are from The Body Shop’s sleep range and cover a 30g sleep bedtime balm (£12, Thebodyshop.com), a miniature sleep essential oil blend and a full-size relaxing hair and body wash (£12, Thebodyshop.com).

We use these lavender and vetiver-scented products regularly, and particularly love the bedtime balm for a stress-busting pulse point dab ahead of hitting the hay. Meanwhile, the hair and body wash is a soothing addition and we find the scent is calming and relaxing.

Continue reading...

The Body Shop fresh and festive edelweiss skincare duo

  • Best: For a skincare gift
  • Number of products: Two
  • Product sizes: Full-sized

This green box comes with a tie fastening, and, in keeping with the other gift sets, would look stunning under the tree without needing to gift wrap it the night before.

Inside, we found a 50ml tub of edelweiss intense smoothing cream (£28, Thebodyshop.com) and a 100ml bottle of edelweiss liquid peel (£18, Thebodyshop.com). The combined cost of each full-sized item means even without the gorgeous wrapping, you’re saving £8.

Edelweiss is the new name given to The Body Shop’s drops of youth range, and this day cream is a fresh addition. A thick, shiny balm and cream moisturiser hybrid, this feels like a luxurious skincare treat. Our skin is prone to dryness, and the comforting texture left it feeling smoothed and soothed, and we enjoyed the subtle botanical scent, which added light refreshment.

We found the liquid peel was an easy-to-achieve glow, as it gently exfoliated our skin. It’s an apt addition to our skincare routine during colder months too.

We also included both products in our review of The Body Shop edelweiss range, where our reviewer said they only needed a small amount of the intense smoothing cream “to secure bouncy, silky-soft skin”.

Continue reading...

The Body Shop dream and glow glowing cherry collection

  • Best: Fragrance gift
  • Number of products: Three
  • Product sizes: Full-sized

Presented in a fun pink box that opens outwards, this gift set includes a 250ml bottle of glowing cherry blossom shower gel (£7, Thebodyshop.com), a 200ml pot of glowing cherry blossom body cream (£18, Thebodyshop.com) and a 50ml glowing cherry blossom eau de toilette (£20, Thebodyshop.com). Offering a multi-buy saving, it’s £9 less than the cost of all three full-sized products if purchased separately.

Our favourite product is the shower gel, as it doubles up as a satisfyingly foamy bubble bath. The cherry blossom scent is subtle not overpowering, and we found the aloe vera-infused blend left our skin silky soft.

Meanwhile, the body cream is a lavishly thick consistency, to tackle dry skin, and absorbed quickly.

Finally, the eau de toilette is a woody floral fragrance, thanks to a mix of Japanese cherry blossom, osmanthus and sandalwood.

Continue reading...

The verdict: The Body Shop’s Christmas gift set collection

Much like The Body Shop’s advent calendars, what we like most about this Christmas gift collection is the variety of full-sized products offering skincare practicality and scented treats alike. With each set you stand to save money, and the repurposable recyclable packaging removes the need for additional gift wrap, which is great for both our finances and the environment.

Our top buy is the unwind and sleep set for some festive de-stressing. However, we don’t think you can go wrong with the hugs and kisses avocado hand and lip duo at its purse-friendly price. The fresh and festive edelweiss skincare duo also provides a nourishing, exfoliating boost dry skin.

Want more festive beauty inspiration? Take a look at our guide to this year’s beauty advent calendars

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI voucher code
ASOS Discount Code
50% off almost everything this Halloween 2022 - ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off for club members with this The Body Shop discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances for VIP Rewards Members - The Perfume Shop discount

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in