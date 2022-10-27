Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christmas is just around the corner, and we’re counting down the days by shopping for advent calendars packed with beauty, food and drink treats.

It’s the perfect chance to treat a loved one or yourself, and big-name brands such as Lego, Jo Malone, John Lewis, Missoma, Cult Beauty, Aldi and Charlotte Tilbury are all serving up impressive festive offerings.

Speaking of popular high-street stalwarts, here at IndyBest, we’ve been impressed by The Body Shop’s advent calendar selection for the second year running, noting the range of cult classic picks included alongside sustainably focused repurposable packaging.

Our interest has been piqued once more by the launch of The Body Shop’s Christmas gifting collection.

The selection spans stocking fillers and box sets, in vibrant packaging, to match its advent calendar trio. From skincare and fragrance to bath and body goodies, you can even build your own gift sets by choosing between pouches, boxes and bags, starting at £3.

Meanwhile, the gifts themselves start from £5, so this is an affordable way of gifting gorgeous presents under the tree this year. Many are vegan-friendly too.

Working with community fair trade partners, The Body Shop is passionate about activism and charity support, with the sale of these Christmas sets supporting the organisation Children on the Edge, which creates safe spaces for refugee children to learn and play.

There’s a massive selection, so we’re sharing our standout buys to make your shopping decisions easier.

How we tested

Our tester reviewed four gift sets within The Body Shop Christmas collection, and looked at the included products, packaging and price points. Covering miniature and full-sized buys, read on for our full tried-and-tested verdict.