Despite the fact we’re only in October – and with three months still to go until the big day – advent calendar season is already in full swing whether you like it or not. But, it’s fair to say that this year’s offerings are bigger and better than ever before.

From Diptyque and Jo Malone’s luxury fragrance offerings, to The Body Shop’s selection of three different calendars, and Charlotte Tilbury’s make-up and skincare masterpiece, we’re definitely spoilt for choice. Online retailers and department stores like Selfridges, Look Fantastic and Asos are also getting in on the action, too.

But as one of the very best online beauty stores that stocks a whole host of our favourite skin, hair, makeup and fragrance brands – some of which have made the cut into this year’s festive calendar – the one we’re really excited to tell you about is Cult Beauty.

Worth over £1,000, there’s already more than 90,000 people eagerly awaiting its launch on 3 October 2022. But is it worth the £235 price tag? We think so – but let us run you through it to help you make up your mind.

How we tested

We got hold of one of Cult Beauty’s sought-after calendars a few days ahead of its launch and diligently opened each and every door to find out what’s inside in order to assess value for money, as well as taking note of packaging, the choice of brands and overall feel of the calendar.

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2022: £235, Cultbeauty.com

Rating: 5/5

5/5 Price: £235

£235 Worth: Over £1,000

Over £1,000 Number of days: 25

25 Products: 37, including 13 full-sized

37, including 13 full-sized Available: 3 October

Packaging

Sticking to tradition – the saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” springs to mind – this year’s advent calendar looks veyry similar to 2021’s offering. The baby pink packaging is decorated with modern art-esque lines and squiggles, and although it’s made of cardboard, it feels weighty and sturdy.

It could definitely be re-used post-December, whether that’s to store beauty products or to create your own treat-filled calendar in future years. Or, you can follow the instructions provided and remove the branded plaque in the middle and take out the magnet in the right-hand door before placing it in your curbside recycling.

Cult Beauty is also donating over £75,000 from sales of this year’s calendar to Mental Health UK and they’re working alongside (more:trees), which is owned by The Hut Group – which also owns Cult Beauty – to plant one tree for every sale.

Plus, three lucky winners will find a golden ticket hidden inside which is worth £1,000 each and can be spent on the website.

What’s inside the Cult Beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Staying true to its ethos, Cult Beauty has curated a calendar that’s packed with a really impressive mix of brands found on the website. Among those included are Augustinus Bader, Jo Loves, Charlotte Tilbury, Hair By Sam McKnight, Dr Dennis Gross, Huda Beauty, Sol de Janerio and Supergoop!.

Inside you’ll find 13 full-size products from brands like The Inkey List, Sunday Riley, Youth To The People, Laneige, Roen, Ren and Malin + Goetz.

Aside from this, the main differences between this year’s and last year’s offerings are that 2021’s was worth £960 and cost £215, while this one’s total value is over £1,000 and costs £235. Now, if you want to be surprised then you might want to look away now, because below is a brief glimpse into what you can expect one day one and 25.

On day one you’ll find Sunday Riley’s bestselling c.e.o 15 per cent vitamin c brightening serum (£70, Cultbeauty.co.uk) so it’s fair to say the lucky recipients are off to a good start. When it comes to the final day, last year’s drawer contained a full-size Bella Freud candle (from £45, Cultbeauty.co.uk), but things have been switched up a bit this year...

Instead, you’ll find a mix of six different skincare products, including a mini Jo Loves pine trees candle, which is one of our tester’s favourite Christmas scents. It probably goes without saying that the products behind 2022’s final door are by far much better value, but some people may be disappointed not to find a full-size candle anywhere inside.

The verdict: Cult Beauty advent calendar 2022

Overall, we’re pretty impressed with the contents of Cult Beauty’s 2022 advent calendar. It feels considered and would be suitable for a whole spectrum of people – from outright beauty obsessives to those who are curious about different brands and even for anybody who doesn’t have the first clue where to start.

We like the mix of affordable and luxury brands – which is especially good if you fall in love with a particular product and want to buy a replacement once it runs out. Plus, the inclusion of 13 full-size products feels like good value, as the total cost of those alone is more than £470 (yes, we worked it out).

However, we need to point out that this calendar is pretty heavy on the skincare front and not a lot of make-up or fragrance. While there’s a good selection of moisturisers perfect for cold winter months, active serums, cleansers and even SPF, it would have been nice to see some other interesting make-up brands that Cult Beauty stocks, like Natasha Denona, Milk Makeup, Vieve, Patrick Ta and Saie. That said, we do understand that skincare is much more universal and therefore more inclusive.

There’s no doubt that this calendar is guaranteed to sell out, but if this year’s plans are anything like last’s, then keep an eye out for a second drop in early November. We can’t promise it’ll happen, but fingers crossed it does.

