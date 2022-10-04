Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The festive season is fast approaching and lots of exciting advent calendars and gift sets are already appearing. With offerings available from a selection of big names, including Philip Kingsley, Jo Malone, Selfridges, Aldi, Charlotte Tilbury, Missoma and more, this time of year is an ideal excuse to spoil a loved one or even just treat yourself.

Whether you fancy dipping into a brand you’ve not tried before, or have a go-to Christmas gifting favourite, we’re here to help inform your festive purchases. Speaking of preferred picks, Drunk Elephant serves up skincare products we’ve regularly featured in our tried-and-tested expert shopping guides.

So, we were very excited to hear about the brand’s Christmas gift sets that have just launched, showcasing a selection of product offerings and price points. Billed as a biocompatible skincare company, Drunk Elephant focuses on easily absorbable and effective active ingredients promoting healthy pH levels. The brand also firmly believes there are six components – alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreen, fragrance or dyes and SLS – responsible for nearly every skin concern, so these don’t feature in any products it produces.

The Drunk Elephant holiday collection includes a range of sets, and all incorporate skincare goodies to offer brightening effects. We’re extremely tempted by the sound of these special skin pick-me-up gifts, and have found out more to help you choose between them. They’re presented in signature fun, bright packaging too. Read on for everything we know about Drunk Elephant’s Christmas gift buys.

Read more:

Drunk Elephant break wake-up haul: £85, Spacenk.com

(Drunk elephant)

A morning routine to wake you up during the festive season and beyond, there are four products included within this set. These are the full-sized c-firma fresh day serum, 28ml (£66, Spacenk.com) alongside the smaller 30ml protini polypeptide cream, 8ml protini powerpeptide resurf serum and the taster-sized 5ml c-tango multivitamin eye cream. The latter product featured in our round-up of the best Drunk Elephant buys, where our reviewer praised it as being “incredible for conditioning skin and restoring it to its natural, glowy brightness.” Sounds like those early morning Christmas peepers will be instantly refreshed, no matter how early Santa arrives.

Buy now

Drunk Elephant a night to remember: £85, Spacenk.com

(Drunk Elephant)

As the fun name suggestions, you’ll find a full night-time routine in this set. The products included are designed to resurface and rehydrate skin as you sleep, and contents cover T.L.C. framboos glycolic night serum, 30ml (£76, Spacenk.com), 30ml versions of lala retro whipped cream and beste no. 9 jelly cleanser, plus a travel-sized 15ml f-balm electrolyte waterfacial. When party season is in full swing, we’d say your skin will thank you even more for this overnight boost.

Buy now

Drunk Elephant weekend w/ my baby: £75, Spacenk.com

(Drunk Elephant)

This complete facial routine encompasses all you’ll need for a festive break. The products include T.L.C. sukari babyfacial, 50ml (£67, Spacenk.com), which we reviewed in a Drunk Elephant vs Ole Henriksen article, where our tester said their “skin felt instantly softer and looked brighter after the first use.” This is high facial praise indeed.

You’ll also unwrap a travel-sized slaai makeup-melting butter cleanser, intensive hydration serum and maretinol oil. A mix of both large and smaller bottles, the combination will make for easier packing too.

Buy now

Drunk Elephant all protinis great and small: £64, Spacenk.com

(Drunk Elephant)

As the most affordable buy within the new gifting collection, this set still features a full-sized protini polypeptide cream, 50ml (£57, Spacenk.com) alongside a smaller 30ml protini polypeptide cream. It’s an ideal way to try the brand, or simply top up on your favourites.

Available online soon

Drunk Elephant the trunk 6.0: £369, available online soon

(Drunk Elephant)

The pièce de résistance has to be the trunk 6.0, which contains 10 full-size skincare essentials plus seven samples presented in a limited-edition insulated cooler. The products include T.L.C sukari babyfacial, beste no.9 jelly cleanser, f-balm electrolyte waterfacial mask, c-tango multivitamin eye cream, a-gloei maretinol oil, T.L.C framboos glycolic night serum, c-firma fresh day serum, protini polypeptide cream, wonderwild miracle butter and b-hydra intensive hydration serum.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For all the latest discounts on fashion and beauty buys, try the links below:

Looking for more Christmas treats? Diptyque’s advent calendar is filled with divine fragrances and scented candles