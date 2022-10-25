Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Purveyor of sets to delight kids of all ages, interests and ability, Lego is a failsafe gift at Christmas time – and if you’re looking to build (sorry) excitement for the big day, the Danish brick company has just dropped its latest seasonal set: a two-in-one Christmas tree.

Costing £39.99, the festive fern joins Lego’s growing Christmas range, which includes a high-street set, the Home Alone house and Santa’s grotto. The new Christmas tree set stands tall at 30cm once built and paints the perfect holiday picture, with its branches adorned with ornaments and candles.

Sitting on a decorative mat, a yellow star at the top of the tree adds that final flourish. But, best of all, there’s the option to either build one large tree or two smaller 16cm-tall trees.

Fun to build and even better to display – think of it as a Christmas take on the company’s coveted flower bouquet – the festive Lego build is perfect for keeping kids entertained while reducing screen time this holiday season.

Whether you’re looking for a festive decorative piece or want to keep little ones busy in the lead-up to Christmas, read on to get the lowdown on Lego’s tree set.

Lego Christmas tree: £39.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Standing 30cm tall, Lego’s Christmas tree is complete with candles and ornaments, as well as a yellow star on the top and a decorative mat.

The set is aimed at kids aged 12 and upwards, and they can decide whether to build the larger tree or two smaller 16cm ferns. With 784 bricks, it’s sure to be a fun build.

Whether placed on a desk, fireplace or window sill, it’s ideal for a festive display once assembled.

