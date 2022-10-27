Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

While it might feel like a long way off, Christmas will quickly creep up on you.

Naturally, the closer the countdown gets, your kids’ excitement will only increase. To get them even more ready for the big day, there’s surely nothing better than an advent calendar.

The industry has come a long way, so much so that the 25-day wonders are no longer limited to chocolate treats – in fact, some of the best advent calendars for little ones are filled with all manner of things. Whether that’s Lego or crafts, there’s plenty to choose from.

Luckily, budget-friendly supermarket Aldi has delivered a seriously impressive range of advent calendars for kids. Each one looks like it’ll make the Christmas countdown even more exciting. You can expect to find everything from a Marvel storybook advent calendar (£8.99, Aldi.co.uk) to one packed full of activities (£2.99, Aldi.co.uk).

To help you beat the crowd and get ahead of the game this festive season, it’s here you’ll find all of the kids’ advent calendars Aldi has on offer. With prices starting from just £2.99, we predict these will fly off the shelves.

Read more:

Make Believe Ideas green Christmas countdown activities: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Offering a slightly different take on the traditional advent calendar, this book is filled with 24 Christmas-themed activities, making it a fun way to count down to the big day. It includes two sheets of stickers and some exciting games. For just £2.99, this will enable you to get a moment’s peace every day in December – what more could you want?

Buy now

Hinkler 12 days of crafting: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Calling all parents and carers of crafty kids, this 12-day advent calendar is set to offer plenty of fun. It’s packed full of different activities, from beads to rock art and so much more. Each door has everything you need for that activity, along with instructions.

Buy now

Peppa Pig story book advent calendar: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If your little one is Peppa Pig obsessed, they will love this storybook advent calendar. Count down to Christmas with a different book every day. There are 24 different magical and inspirational stories for you to read to them, serving as the perfect activity or bedtime read.

Buy now

Hey Duggee story advent calendar: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Another story-filled advent calendar, but this time it’s Hey Duggee. There are 24 different tales to tell, so this serves as a great option if you’re trying to encourage your little one to get into reading.

Buy now

Disney story book advent calendar: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

With a full range of Disney stories, there’s plenty on offer here. You and your little one can expect all of your favourite characters, including Winnie the Pooh, The Incredibles and more.

Buy now

Make Believe Ideas blue Christmas countdown activities: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

For another option under £3, this fun-filled countdown will keep your little one entertained for hours. With daily activities for them to complete and more than 100 stickers, you’ll be able to enjoy some ‘me time’ during the Christmas countdown.

Buy now

Princess story book advent calendar: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Fans of Disney princesses will love this 24-day countdown, with stories about each one. Hidden within one of the doors is even a Frozen storybook, which is bound to ramp up the excitement.

Buy now

Marvel story book advent calendar: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Last but by no means least, for an action-packed Christmas countdown, fans of Marvel will love this storybook calendar. With tales about all the biggest and best characters, they’re in for a real treat.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on kids’ toys, try the links below:

Looking for more festive recommendations? Read our guide to the best Lego advent calendars