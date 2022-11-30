Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

National Christmas Jumper Day is fast approaching on 9 December and we’re getting in the festive spirit with Next’s new range of jumpers to celebrate the yuletide season.

Featuring classic reindeers and snowy christmas scenes, alongside sequin trees and 3D designs, there’s something for him, her, the kids and even the dog, so you can match with your four-legged friends.

Starting from just £12, you’re truly spoilt for choice this year, whether you’re a maximalist at heart or want something traditional.

Not to mention, these jumpers will help keep you warm amid the blustery winter weather and when lounging on the sofa indoors.

We’ve handpicked our favourite styles to shop now, to wear on Christmas Jumper Day and throughout December.

Read more:

Green fairisle pattern knitted Christmas jumper: £34, Next.co.uk

(Next)

This cosy green jumper for men is adorned with a zigzagging fairisle pattern and is available in sizes XS to 4XL. It’s a great option if you prefer a traditional design over novelty Santas and baubles, while the crew neckline, ribbed collar and cuffs will keep out the winter chill.

Buy now

(Next)

If you’re a dog-lover and a fan of sequins, this bright green number ticks every box. Featuring a pattern of shimmering sequin dogs wearing adorable Santa hats all over, this is going straight in our basket. We’ll be wearing this with our favourite pair of jeans on Christmas Jumper Day and beyond.

Buy now

Grey Rudolph and Santa knitted Christmas jumper: From £16, Next.co.uk

(Next)

Get your little ones kitted out for the Christmas countdown with this cute Rudolph and Santa design. Made for children aged three months to seven years, it’s a super-soft cable knit with shoulder button fastenings, and it’s incredibly cute to boot.

Buy now

Navy blue Santa print Christmas dog jumper: £18, Next.co.uk

(Next)

It doesn’t get more adorable than a dog Christmas jumper. Have them join in on all the festive fun by matching your own knit to your pet’s. This navy and red style is decorated with a fairisle pattern, made from a stretchy, lightweight knit and available in sizes XS to XL.

Buy now

(Next)

If you’re looking for a Christmas jumper that’s less traditional and more colourful, this blush-pink style is one of our favourites. Plus, there’s no better time to add some sequins to your wardrobe. We love the oversized shimmering tree for extra embellishment and the cosy knit fabric, which Next says is “buttery soft”.

Buy now

Christmas crew jumper: From £14, Next.co.uk

(Next)

Santa and lashings of red? You don’t get more festive than that. This kids’ jumper is made for children aged three to 16 and is the perfect go-to for dressing for the season this year. Super-soft and extra comfortable, it’s made from a heavyweight jersey fabric that will keep them warm and cosy.

Buy now

Knitted Christmas jumper: £32, Next.co.uk

(Next)

Who doesn’t love a novelty Christmas jumper? We’re big fans of this 3D design that pays a playful homage to Santa’s loyal helper, Rudolph, with a crew-neck knit and pom-pom red noses dotted all over. It’s available in sizes XS to 4XL and it’s perfect for pairing with jeans or pyjama bottoms.

Buy now

Looking for more cracking Christmas jumpers? Read our guide to Joules’ Christmas jumper collection