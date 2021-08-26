Calling all Dunderheads! The moment you’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived because you can now get your hands on an official advent calendar dedicated to US sitcom The Office.

Loved by many and critically acclaimed, the mockumentary-style series – which was originally created by British comedians Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant – continues to capture the hearts and funny bones of viewers more than eight years after its final season aired.

And, while they’re no longer filming new episodes, there is now another way you can get your fix.

The best way to count down to Christmas, US brand Funko – which creates a line of collectible figures inspired by pop culture – has launched its first advent calendar dedicated to the TV series, so you can commemorate and collect your favourite scenes and co-workers.

But, how can you get your hands on one and when is it launching? Here’s everything you need to know.

Funko The Office Pop! advent calendar 2021: £54.99, Popinabox.co.uk – available to pre-order now

Funko has expanded its collection of pocket pop advent calendars – which debuted with Harry Potter in 2018 – with a festive treat dedicated to The Office.

The calendar comes with 24 doors to open as you count down to Christmas day. Inside you’ll find pint-sized figures representing some of the series’ most beloved characters.

While the complete collection of figures that lie inside the advent calendar is being kept under wraps, Funko has already teased some of the characters that are included. Spoiler alert – we can confirm that Michael Scott – who was played by Steve Carrell – Dwight Schrute, Pam Beesly, Darryl Philbin and Jan Levinson are all part of the celebrations.

However, with a total of 24 characters available, we’re sure there will be plenty more fan-favourites such as Kevin Malone and Jim Halpert.

The calendar is available to pre-order now – grab yours here – but it won’t be sent out to until later this year. While Funko is yet to confirm an exact release date, it is expected to be some time in November.

