Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Looking to snap up some scent savings ahead of Christmas? Cyber Monday perfume deals have dropped, with this being the final day of the Black Friday sales weekend.

High street stalwarts including Boots and John Lewis are joining the likes of Amazon, Asos, Lookfantastic and Very and bringing shoppers fragrances for less throughout the exciting annual event.

Whether you’ve run out of your favourite fragrance, have a keen eye on trying something different or like gifting perfume at Christmas, now’s the time to save money on buying a bottle.

Shopping for perfume can often involve a treat splurge, so this is an ideal opportunity to find purse-friendly picks and stock up while you can.

From reduced-price designer perfume to cult classic scent buys, we’re here to help you find the top fragrance deals for Cyber Monday. Keep scrolling to shop the best Cyber Monday perfume discounts now.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals as they land

Best Cyber Monday perfume deals for 2023

DKNY be delicious fresh blossom eau de parfum, 100ml: Was £81, now £46.17, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

This fresh, floral DKNY scent has been reduced by 40 per cent at Lookfantastic, and you can currently get an extra 5 per cent off at checkout, taking the price to just £46.17. Boasting top notes of grapefruit, cassis and apricot; middle notes of muguet, rose and jasmine; and base notes of blonde wood, this fragrance is one for those who prefer their perfume to be on the sweeter side.

Buy now

Marc Jacobs daisy, eau de toilette: Was £70, now £42, Boots.com

(Boots)

The floral fragrance is presented in a signature Marc Jacobs daisy bottle, complete with petals and gold trim. Scent notes include wild berries, white violet, sandalwood and jasmine, with the blend offering a fresh and fruity twist. We reviewed the Marc Jacobs daisy drops fragrance capsules in this exact scent and our tester said: “We picked up on a sparkling floral fragrance with sweet, fresh and powdery elements.”

Buy now

Lancôme la vie est belle, eau de parfum: Was £64, now £44.80, Lookfantastic.com

(Lancôme)

When it comes to shopping for classic fragrances, Lancôme’s la vie est belle perfume is a timeless pick. And now, you can save £20 at Lookfantastic. Its key fruity, floral and woody fragrance notes comprise pear, blackberry, patchouli and jasmine sambac. Plus, the chic bottle adds luxury to any dressing table and comes complete with a sparkly ribbon.

Buy now

YSL black opium neon, eau de parfum: Was £105, now £52.50, Boots.com

(YSL)

This neon twist on YSL’s popular black opium fragrance is currently sliced in price by £50 at Boots. The dark coffee and dragon fruit blend is presented in the designer brand’s signature black sparkly bottle combined with eye-catching shades of bright pink. The bold perfume blend is ideal for gifting at Christmas or spritzing onto skin ahead of party season.

Buy now

Miss Dior eau de parfum: Was £137, now £107, Theperfumeshop.com

(Dior / The Perfume Shop)

Treat yourself or a loved one to this gorgeous perfume this Cyber Monday – and save yourself £30. With floral notes and cute packaging, this classic 100ml fragrance is the ideal Christmas gift for those young and old.

Buy now

Hugo Boss the scent magnetic for her, eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £95, now £57.70, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This musky eau de parfum pick has a purse-friendly price tag at Amazon for Cyber Monday. The scent is a combination of amber fragrance notes, including ambrette seeds, and osmanthus flower, and it’s presented in an opulent-looking purple glass bottle with a metallic lid.

Buy now

Estee Lauder modern muse eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £85, now £42.50, Escentual.com

(escentual.com)

Reduced by half, Estee Lauder’s Modern Muse fragrance is both floral and woody. It bursts with a wide range of fragrance notes, with a sweet, fresh, sparkling mandarin tone to start before the mid-notes of a dew-drenched, honeyed white floral fragrance. As it settles, ambery woods, delicate musk, earthy patchouli and a creamy touch of vanilla provide the base.

Buy now

Gucci guilty black, eau de toilette, 50ml: Was £69, now £55.20, Boots.com

(Gucci)

Although this is billed as a scent for men, we think the woody fragrance has unisex appeal. What’s especially tempting, though, is the 20 per cent discount you can bag on this designer buy. The eau de toilette contains an earthy, citrus and floral blend of lavender, patchouli and orange flower, while its green and black bottle boasts the signature Gucci interlocking G’s.

Buy now

Tom Ford black orchid eau de parfum: Was £75, now £60, Spacenk.com

(Tom Ford )

Snap up this luxurious scent for 20 per cent less and enjoy a £15 saving for Cyber Monday. Tom Ford black orchid is a cult classic fragrance comprising notes of bergamot, black truffle, incense, patchouli, orchid and sandalwood. Plus, it’s presented in a chic black glass bottle with gold detailing, which elevates the glamorous perfume pick further.

Buy now

Ghost deep night eau de toilette: Was £44, now £21.89, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If the shape of the bottle alone wasn’t enough to grab your attention, this perfume now comes with a huge 50 per cent off at Amazon. With top notes of Indian rose, white woods, apricots and peaches, paired with a base of vanilla, amber and musk, you can get spritzing for less this Cyber Monday.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 and how long will the sales last?

As always, Black Friday 2023 lands the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving, which is why this year it kicked off on Friday 24 November. The sales event spans for four days, culminating in its finale on Monday 27 November (also known as Cyber Monday).

Which perfume retailers have deals?

In keeping with Black Friday and Cyber Monday fragrance deals in previous years, perfume retailers such as Amazon, Boots, Lookfantastic, Sephora and Very have served up offers on Chanel, Dior, YSL and more. Perfume brands such as Molton Brown and Jo Malone are also known for dishing out special offers on their websites.

Voucher codes

For the latest discount codes on beauty, try the links below:

Getting ready for the festive season? Here are the best Christmas beauty gift sets to buy