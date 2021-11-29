Cyber Monday is here and all of your favourite retailers are slashing prices in the last hurrah before December. And there are some seriously impressive discounts on tech, toys, TVs, fashion, home appliances, beauty and more.

When it comes to toys, there’s no better time to shop. It’s the last big sale event before Christmas hits, so is the perfect opportunity to stock up on all your family’s wishlist items.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop now

But there are so many offers to scroll through online, it can be overwhelming. That’s why our IndyBest team is on hand to bring you the best deals to shop, from Marvel and Harry Potter merch to Disney toys and games. We’ll also be keeping a close eye on big-ticket items such as the Nintendo Switch and on stores like Lego, which are yet to drop deals but will likely be big players come Friday.

So, whether you’re Father Christmas, a grandparent, uncle, aunt or friend, this guide is all you need for all the best bargains in time for the big day. Christmas really has come early.

Read more:

The best Cyber Monday toy deals 2021

Nintendo Switch bundle with three games and travel kit: Was £345.96, now £324.98, Hamleys.com

(IndyBest)

Including all your favourites – the Ben 10 Power Trip game, Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, Transformers Battlegrounds – plus a Stealth Swl-50 headset, premium travel kit and, not forgetting, the Nintendo Switch itself (neon red/neon blue), this bundle is sure to really wow the little one in your life this Christmas.

Buy now

Lego Star Wars millennium falcon building set: Was £150, now £100, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Argos has been super generous with its toy discounts this year. Not only has the retailer already knocked a third off the price of this Lego Star Wars millennium falcon set, but you can also get a further 20 per cent off when you add the code “TOYS20” at checkout. Use the 1,300 included pieces to build what is perhaps the most recognisable ship in all of sci-fi fandom. You’ll also get seven characters who frequent the falcon, from Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian to C-3PO and R2-D2. It may be the ship that made the kessel run in less than 12 parsecs, but you’ll need to be even faster to grab this deal before it’s gone.

Buy now

Little Dutch balance bike: Was £98, now £78.50, Kidly.co.uk

(Little Dutch)

Dubbed best for style in our round-up of the best kids’ balance bikes, this model from Little Dutch will have your toddler honing their “staying upright” skills ahead of their first pedal cycle. Our reviewer suggested it would best suit children aged three and up, and “at 4.5kg, it’s a nice, lightweight model and the cream, inflatable rubber tyres – as well as looking gorgeous – handled well on bumpy ground”. With 20 per cent off, it’s time to ride off with this fab deal.

Buy now

Star Wars the black series Jar Jar Binks 6-inch-scale action figure: Was £33.99, now £21.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If they’re obsessed with a galaxy far, far away then they’re sure to adore this Jar Jar Binks action figure. Designed with movie-accurate details and coming complete with three accessories, they’ll be able to recreate all their favourite scenes from the prequels. And with 35 per cent off right now, this is the deal you’ve been looking for.

Buy now

Lego Star Wars AT-AT: £699.99 with free lightsaber, Lego.com

(Lego)

Star Wars fans of all ages won’t want to miss out on this faithful rendition of the AT-AT, which starred in the iconic scene from The Empire Strikes Back and currently comes witha free Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber worth £21.99. Featuring posable legs and head, nine members of the Star Wars gang are included, including Skywalker (who hangs from a cable, just like in the film) and General Veers, while other highlights include rotating cannons, a bomb-drop hatch and a fully posable cockpit. With a whopping 6,785 pieces and measuring at 63cm high, it’ll be sure to keep you busy on Christmas Day (and beyond) and makes for a beautiful display item when you’re not playing with it.

Buy now

Moovngo camouflage skateboard: Was £28, now £9.24, Hamleys.com

(Hamleys)

Suitable for kids aged six and up, this skateboard will be the ideal gift for those who are just learning to skate, as well as those who are ready to be the next Tony Hawk. It has a maximum weight load of 100kg (so don’t be tempted to take it for a spin yourselves, parents) and its camouflage design is sure to send kids whizzing down the streets in style. And this colossal 67 per cent saving has already been improved with an extra 10 per cent off with the code “CART10”. You best get a move on.

Buy now

My 1st Years personalised children’s laptop wooden toy: Was £35, now £17.50, My1styears.com

(My 1st years)

Known for its beautifully crafted toys that encourage imaginative play, My 1st Years is now offering 50 per cent off selected toys site-wide for the Cyber Monday sales, like this wooden laptop, now just £17.50. A welcome break from actual screens, the “screen” here is a blackboard that can be filled with doodles and writing practice. Plus, if you’re in the market for a thoughtful gift, you can even personalise the lid with a name, too.

Buy now

Lego Super Mario master your adventure maker set: Was £49.99, now £37.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Combining two of our faves, this Lego set inspired by Nintendo’s Super Mario, is a steal on Amazon right now with 25 per cent off. Budding game designers can create their own courses for Mario to navigate, complete with action blocks, Bob-omb, Koopa Paratroopa and more.

Buy now

Zoobles magic mansion transforming playset: Was £29.99, now £14.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There are more than 25 different combinations with this Zoobles magic mansion, meaning there are endless possibilities for playtime. Watch as the hot tub becomes a bed and as the living room turns into a glam room. Kids can also change the backdrops, add and remove a slide and change how the rooms interlock. It’s endless fun for children aged five to seven.

Buy now

Disney Store rabbit medium soft plush toy: Was £21, now £15.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

He may be Winnie the Pooh’s “grumpy” friend, but this Rabbit soft toy is always ready to give your little one a cozy cuddle. With fleecy fur and a squashy bean bag tummy, he’s super soft to touch and snuggle. He can’t be machine washed, sadly, but he is 25 per cent off, which we still think will put him in parents’ good books.Buy now

Buy now

My 1st Years personalised wooden kitchen play set: Was £150, now £75, My1styears.com

(My 1st Years )

Another charming wooden offering from My 1st Years, this pastel kitchen boasts plenty of cupboard space, a hob, oven and a sink, so little chefs have all they need to cook up a storm – and it’s now half price. With a built-in chalkboard and cooking tools including a spatula, spoon, and salt and pepper shakers, the retro-style set is designed to help little ones develop motor skills while learning too.

Buy now

Barbie 3-in-1 dream camper playset: Was £80, now £64, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Barbie’s dream camper will open up a whole world of playtime possibilities. Not only is the campervan pretty impressive with a kitchen, bench, bath and bunkbeds, but it unlatches to reveal two more modes of transport. Pull off the front to reveal a pick-up truck with enough room for four dolls and then underneath the backseat there is a boat perfect for hitting the lakes. With 50 play pieces, their adventures will never be boring. Add “TOYS20” at checkout to get the full discount.

Buy now

L.O.L. Surprise! 3-in-1 party cruiser car: Was £64.99, now £34.99, Smythstoys.com

(Smyths)

This 3-in-1 playset contains a car, surprise pool and dance floor – making it the perfect place for up to four of your little one‘s favourite OMG fashion dolls. Smyths has already reduced the price of this set once before, but with additional Cyber Monday savings you can now save £30. That’s a win-win-win, if you ask us.

Buy now

Monopoly voice banking electronic family board game: Was £32.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking for a board game with a difference? This twist on the games night classic could be just the ticket. Merging voice recognition with the family fun of Monopoly, simply ask Mr Monopoly to complete your transactions through his voice-activated top hat, and he’ll sort everything for you, doing away with the usual cash and card system. Now on sale at almost half price, courtesy of Amazon, this is a deal you won’t want to miss out on. But, if you do prefer to keep things simple, the original game has also dropped by nearly 50 per cent (was £23.99, now £12.59, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Hamleys squiddy assorted colours: Was £21, now £13.50, Hamleys.com

(Hamleys)

Regent Street retailer Hamleys is famed for its popular bathtoys for preschoolers, with squiddy proving a perennial favourite. If you know kids that won’t be perturbed by receiving a random colourway, this deal on an unspecified shade from the toy store offers a saving of £7.50 (that’s a £6 discount, plus an extra 10 per cent off using the code “CART10”). What better way to turn bathtime into an underwater adventure?

Buy now

Baby To Love jungle play mat: Was £75, now £56.25, Laredoute.co.uk

(La Redoute)

There’s 25 per cent off this play mat from Baby To Love right now. It’s a large mat that has many surprises for your baby to discover; from hidden animals and interactive soft toys, to a sun mirror and teething leaves. It also has a delightfully charming design which we think would look very sweet in their nursery. And while we haven’t tested this particular model, we have reviewed some more play mats like this in our round-up of the best.

Buy now

Harry Potter Harry light painting wand: Was £30, now £20.25, Hamleys.com

(Hamleys)

With 25 per cent off and then an extra 10 per cent with the code “CART10”, it’s no surprise that this magical offering is already flying off the shelves. The Harry light painting wand features an ultra-bright LED tip (activated by a button on the handle) and will serve as a stunning replica as your little witch or wizard recreates their favourite spells and scenes. Download the free WOW! Stuff Light Painting app to a phone or tablet, and the kids can use their wand to draw their Patronus, paint their name in the sky or create pictures and videos, so they can be just like Harry Potter.

Buy now

Asmodee dobble card game: Was £12.99, now £8, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

An ideal stocking filler for young ones, this game tests their speed, observation skills and reflexes as they race to find the identical image between cards. Aimed at players aged six and above, it’s designed for two to eight participants. As the game is based on reactions and visual perception, there’s no advantage for adults over children, making it fun for the whole family. Its pocket size, meanwhile, ensures it’s great for taking on holiday. There are also Harry Potter-themed Dobble cards (was £15, now £9, Debenhams.com) which currently have 40 per cent off in the sale.

Buy now

Barbie 6V battery operated trike: Was £109.99, now £69.99, Very.co.uk

(Barbie)

Now with £35 off, this pair of wheels is a no-brainer for Barbie fans – thanks to the simple stop and go pedals and easy-steer handlebars, little ones will be zooming about in no time. Suited for kids three years and up, the mini motor – which comes with horn and engine sounds and even front and rear headlights – last for up to an hour on one charge. Perhaps something to park beneath the Christmas tree this year?

Buy now

Batman go kart: Was £99.99, now £64.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Saving the world might just be an easy ride with this Batman-themed cart – and with £35 off, you can save a few pennies too. While we haven’t tested this toy ourselves, the chunky wheels are said to be hardwearing and suited to outdoor use, while the seat is designed to provide comfort for mini Batmen while they pedal around the garden.

Buy now

Nick Jr. Ready Steady Dough dinosaurus adventure: Was £16, now £8, Thetoyshop.com

(Nick Jr)

Got a dinosaur-mad kid in the family? Sometimes only the most roarsome Christmas presents will do. With four pots of dough, three mould trays, six 3D moulds and one cutting tool, this Nick Jr set combines creative play with, well, ancient extinct reptiles, to keep any budding artist or archaeologist happy. And it’s got a massive 50 per cent off at The Entertainer now.

Buy now

Vtech sit to stand music centre: Was £34.99, now £24.49, Studio.co.uk

(Vtech)

Got a little rising star in the house? This musical toy from Vtech comes kitted out with light-up piano keys, a guitar, drum, saxophone and microphone, and is now reduced by 30 per cent. Little ones can sing along to seven different songs and 15 melodies, and engage in creative play while developing their hand-eye coordination – plus, the panel is detachable to accommodate both seated and standing concerts.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set: Was £74.99, now £56, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

No trip to Hogwarts would be possible without the famous platform 9 and 3/4 or, of course, the Hogwarts Express itself. Kids aged eight and up will use the 801 pieces to build both the train and the station brick-by-brick before setting off on their own wizarding adventures. The set also includes characters such as the dynamic trio – Harry, Ron and Hermione – as well as Remus Lupin, a dementor and even the trolley lady so they can recreate some of the scenes featured in the films. Anything else off the trolley dears?

Buy now

Frozen 2 magic ice sleeve: Was £29.99, now £18.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Has your little one been dreaming of being Elsa for years? Well, thanks to this magic ice sleeve which, you guessed it, sprays actual ice, they can conceal their magical powers until they’re ready to “let it go”. They’re sure to love playing snow queen, which is exactly why the water bottle and snow can be refilled and replaced for endless play.

Buy now

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit family edition game: Was £33.99, now £21.08, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Sometimes, the classics really are the best, and what Christmas would be complete without a game of Trivial Pursuit? But while we know the pain of trying to answer the sometimes-too-challenging questions of the original game, this board has been designed with families in mind. With 1,200 easier questions for kids, and the same number of more tricky questions for adults, now everyone can get in on the fun. As always though, the player or team to collect all their cheeses first is the winner.

Buy now

Chicco sensory table electronic learning toy: Was £40, now £16, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

This activity table is designed to help little ones develop their senses and their capacity for attention. There are plenty of activities – five to be exact – ranging from a shape sorter to sounds, and the central lake also lights up to keep them stimulated. It’s a simply charming design and suitable for children aged from 10 months (as the table legs can be removed so they can play safely on the floor) right up to four years. Enter code TOYS20 to access the deal.

Buy now

Sunnylife inflatable basketball set: Was £44, now £13.20, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

We might be in the depths of winter right now, but there’s no better time to invest in all your summer fun essentials, like this seriously cute blow-up basketball set from Sunnylife. We’re already into the brand’s aesthetic playtime offerings, having featured them in both our best paddling pool and swimming aids roundups. And now, thanks to John Lewis, this inflatable set has been reduced by a jaw-dropping 70 per cent off – yes, you heard that right – so whether you’re heading to the beach or setting up in the garden, get ready for hours of hoop shooting fun.

Buy now

