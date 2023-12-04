Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Helping you keep a closer eye on the fort while letting you communicate with people in and around your house, home security cameras boost your surveillance setup. When it comes to choosing a reliable model, Ring is a name to know.

Offering plenty of top of the range features that are well worth investing in, home security and video doorbell expert Ring has landed in our reviews more than once, and we’ve rated the brand for breezy installation and impressive HD images, so it’s a name you can trust.

If it’s an outdoor security camera you’re after, Amazon is currently cutting the price of a refurbished Ring spotlight cam. It’s worth noting that, while refurbished models bought from Amazon will have been pre-owned, they’re said to look and work as new, so it should be as if it were fresh out of the box.

Aside from enabling you to see and communicate with visitors through your phone or tablet, the device also features infrared night vision, LED light strips and a siren. For more on the Amazon discount, and to see what our tester thought when they reviewed a similar bit of kit, keep reading.

Ring spotlight cam, certified refurbished: Was £161.99, now £96.99, Amazon.co.uk

With a saving of more than £60 to be secured on a refurbished model at Amazon, this Ring spotlight cam has plenty of features under the hood. You can even use your voice to activate video, thanks to Alexa.

When movement is picked up, notifications will be sent to your phone, tablet or PC, to keep you in the loop on the comings and goings at your home. There’s two-way audio, and the device comes complete with infrared night vision for round-the-clock surveillance, with playback in 1,080px HD video.

In our review of the Ring spotlight cam plus, our tester mentioned it was incredibly straightforward to set up and install. What’s more, owing to the HD camera, the image was “crystal clear”.

