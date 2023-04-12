Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The dash cam market has grown significantly in recent years, and there’s now a broad range of devices on the market from several manufacturers – and yes, they’re all at various price points.

Fundamentally, they all do the same thing: automatically save footage when a collision is detected. But when you start investigating beyond the surface, some offer features like Alexa voice control, driver assistance technology, warnings about potential danger, and even navigation.

As for those varying price points we mentioned, some dash cams start at well under £100. But naturally, when you start looking at systems that combine a dash cam and satellite navigation system in one device, that figure gradually begins to climb, with some cams coming in at over £400.

Key differentiators include the video resolution of the dash cam, how wide the lens is, whether GPS is integrated (for adding location and speed data to recordings), and how many cameras are included.

Some systems include a rear-facing camera for recording behind your car, and others even have a camera pointing into the interior. The latter can be useful for taxi drivers with a need to keep tabs on unruly late-night passengers.

How we tested

We’ve used all of the dash cams featured in this guide. They have all spent time attached to our car and have been used for journeys both long and short. We have used them during the day and at night, and we’ve installed all of their smartphone applications to test out every feature.

What we haven’t done, thankfully, is had a crash with one. While it is possible to tap a dash cam onto a desk to see how quickly it starts recording after a collision, our budget didn’t quite stretch to intentionally crashing our car.

We used the dash cams both day and night (Alistair Charlton)

The best dashcams in 2023 are: