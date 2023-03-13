Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It might seem like everything is online these days, but despite what tablets and smartphones would have you believe, the world isn’t quite ready to get rid of paper. As such, the best home printers are still a valuable tool, judging by the upturn in usage.

As people continue to move into a more hybrid way of working, isolated from the ubiquitous office printer, the need for rapid prints next to the sofa has risen. In fact, a study by Cartridge World in 2021 showed that 20 per cent of people are using their printer more now than pre-pandemic, and half of those asked use their trusty home printer at least weekly.

There’s still room for the printer, then, but it looks like time’s up for the wired variety. Wireless printers are now so sophisticated, so quick, and so easy to set up, that fiddly wires are, for many, now a thing of the past. No more must you blindly scramble behind the desk with a disappointingly-short wire, desperately hoping you find the back of the computer while your back strains under the pressure of the office gymnastics you’re attempting.

Wireless printers are the present and (near) future. The option to print directly from your smartphone, tablet or laptop has ramped up a printer’s versatility, and printer apps have made the process a whole lot more pleasurable, linking nicely with systems like Google Cloud printing and Apple AirPrint.

As always with printers, however, beware of running costs. The initial price might look enticing, but most brands insist on using their own cartridges, and prices for these can vary substantially. Luckily, tech such as inkjet printers is making this less of a bind, too, with cheaper ink costs and less impact on the environment.

How we tested

We tested wireless printers from a range of the most popular brands on the UK market. First, we looked for practicality: ease of set-up, app usage, how seamless the experience is, and printing power. Second, we looked at design and size: will the printer fit nicely under a desk? Is it a bigger beast that makes up for its clunky size with monstrous printing capabilities? Finally, we looked at each printer’s eco credentials and ink costs: will we be buying new cartridges every few months, or does that inkjet model keep on printing from sunrise to sunset? These are the ones that are truly up to the task.

The best home printers in 2023 are: