10 best external hard drives and SSDs to supercharge your storage

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Remember when the cloud sounded like it’d fix all your storage problems forever? Bin your flash drives, frisbee your CDs into a skip, forget floppy disks – the cloud is here.

Nope. Sorry. A physical place to put all your photos, videos or music collection, or to store hefty folders of work that need protecting from accidental wiping or possible hacking, remains a very good idea. If you want to know for a fact that the digital bits and pieces you’d like to preserve will still be here in years to come, an external hard drive (HDD), or, increasingly, a solid stage drive (SSD) is becoming a necessity.

That’s not the only reason you ought to be looking at extra external storage, either. Noticed that your laptop has started running slower and slower? Investing in a decent external hard drive or SSD is a cheaper alternative to renewing your machine – farming out some of the data and files you want to keep but don’t dip into all the time helps give an older machine a new lease of life.

If you want to store extra games on your PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, you’ll want to invest in a hard disk drive or an SSD too, or risk running out of internal storage – you can get both plug and play external drives and internal ones that can be installed into your games console.

Before you select one, there are a few things to consider. For starters, do you need a hard disk drive or an SSD? You could be forgiven for thinking external storage systems are roughly identical black boxes, and the only difference between them is the number of LEDs they have. However, there’s a fair amount more to it than that.

If you’re serious about laying down data for the next few decades, SSDs are the better bet. They’re still more expensive per gigabyte of storage than HDDs, but as they’re not reliant on mechanical parts to write data, they’ll be more stable, and the speeds at which they read and write data is significantly faster.

HDDs, however, put your data on a spinning disc, which means they’re more likely to fail or degrade sooner than an SSD, which holds data on flash memory chips. While SSDs are slowly coming down in price as the technology matures, HDDs are still cheaper on the whole.

How your drive connects to your computer matters, too: USB 2 is slowish; USB 3 is fast; Thunderbolt is the fastest, and USB 3.2 is basically the same as USB-C – if you’ve only got USB-C ports on your laptop. Other than that, the only thing that really matters is that the SSD or hard drive you pick is solid and reliable. Nobody wants anything particularly exciting from their storage options – the more boringly efficient and stable, the better.

One last thing – Mac users will have to reformat the majority of external drives to make them work with macOS – Macs don’t support NTFS (Windows’ file storage system) – but it’s a pretty pain-free process that should only take a few minutes.

How we tested

During several hours of usage, we checked over the SSDs and hard drives for ease of use, build quality and to what extent any handy extra features improved the experience of using the unit. The speed of writing a variety of data to the device was also compared with what was promised by each unit, as was the overall look and feel of each hard drive.

The best external hard drives and SSDs for 2023 are: