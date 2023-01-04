Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While wireless home printers might be a normal concept now, it was only a few years ago that technology caused a huge shift in printer design.

We’re sure that everyone reading this article has, at some point, frantically tried to connect one to the back of the computer. All the while being worried that the ink cartridges have leaked or the paper you short-sightedly already put in the tray is about to spill out.

Well, no more. The wireless printer is now, understandably, wildly popular, almost consigning its poor wired relative to the dustbin.

It’s easier to use and much more versatile, usually with the option to print directly from tablets or smartphones alongside your desktop. Printer apps have improved dramatically too, now linking up seamlessly with Google Cloud printing and Apple AirPrint.

Buying the printer is one thing, but be aware of ink costs. Most brands insist on using their own cartridges, and prices for these can vary substantially, so be sure to factor this into any purchase.

How we tested

We tested a range of wireless printers from some of the biggest household names. We were looking for printers that were easy to set up, printed fast and were cost-effective too. Here’s what we found…

The best home printers in 2023 are: