Amazon Spring Sale 2023: Air fryer deals you can expect

The best way to save money is by shopping the sales, and Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest to appear each year. While we’re currently unsure when Amazon Prime Day 2023 will happen, we can tell you that Amazon’s Spring Sale will take place next week, from Monday 27 March to Wednesday 29 March. During this exciting shopping event, the online retailer will reduce prices across all shopping categories, covering household essentials, home appliances, tech, laptops, TVs and more.

Whether you’re in the market for a new mattress, fancy stocking up on dishwasher tablets or need a new vacuum cleaner, the Spring Sale is the perfect time to save some cash. One of the most popular home appliances to buy is an air fryer, with this energy-saving device cooking food quickly by using hot air. The gadget also requires far less oil when cooking, compared with a standard oven, so it’s seen as a healthier option too.

Whether you fancy whizzing up a Sunday roast, cooking a plate of fluffy chips or want to steam, bake or grill some food, these clever culinary appliances offer multi-functional too. Air fryers aren’t always that affordable though, so should you be tempted to test your culinary skills on a new air fryer or simply fancy trying a different way of cooking, Amazon’s Spring Sale is an ideal opportunity to pick one up for less.

Ahead of this year’s exciting shopping event, we’re taking a look at which air fryers we’re hoping will be reduced for Amazon’s Spring Sale and the bargains already available to buy.

Read more: When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

What is Amazon’s Spring Sale?

Amazon’s Spring Sale is similar to Prime Day, which is an annual sales event hosted by the online retailer, and usually lasts for 48 hours. Big-name brands featured in previous years have included Apple, Shark, Ninja, Philips and Tefal. But, unlike Prime Day, the Spring Sale, doesn’t require you to be a Prime member.

Is the Amazon Spring Sale replacing Prime Day?

No, the Spring Sale appears to be an additional bonus event.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

It’s not yet been confirmed when Amazon Prime Day 2023 will take place. However, traditionally, the two-day event lands on a Monday and a Tuesday in July. There have been exceptions to this though – the 2020 sale happened in October because of the pandemic, and the 2021 event took place in June because of the Olympics.

As soon as we hear when Amazon Prime Day 2023 is set to take place, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, the Spring Sale offers the perfect time to save on air fryers.

Read more: Best microwaves that do more than just heat food

What were the best Prime Day air fryer deals last year?

During last year’s Amazon Prime Day, there were air fryer deals from popular brands. Ninja’s foodi max dual zone air fryer (Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by 28 per cent, so shoppers could enjoy a whopping £70 off.

(Amazon)

Meanwhile, there was a massive £96 saving to enjoy on Tefal’s actifry genius+ FZ773840 air fryer (Amazon.co.uk). Speaking of this well-known name, Tefal’s actifry genius XL YV970840 air fryer (Amazon.co.uk) had a sizzling £135 off in the sale.

(Tefal)

What Amazon Spring Sale air fryer deals should we expect?

While we don’t know yet which air fryers will be reduced for this year’s Amazon Spring Sale event, we’d anticipate savings from popular brands such as Ninja, Tefal and Philips, in keeping with the Prime Day deals seen last year.

In the meantime, we’ve put together a list of the best pre-Amazon Prime Spring Sale air fryer savings to shop straight away.

Best air fryer deals to shop ahead of Amazon Spring Sale

Philips rapid air technology air fryer: Was £199.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a massive £70 off this Philips air fryer right now, which works out as a 35 per cent saving. The 6.2l air fryer can be synced up with an Amazon Alexa device for voice-controlled use and it also includes a 1.2kg capacity basket. Plus, you can keep an eye on the temperature as your food cooks, by downloading the NutriU app.

Buy now

Proscenic T31 air fryer oven: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Proscenic air fryer is currently reduced by £20. Complete with four cooking presets, it can roast, bake and dehydrate, as well as air fry food. The 15l capacity offers generous culinary space, and there are 12 settings, including those for baking or cooking cakes, chicken, vegetables and even making bread.

The model was named best tech-heavy air fryer in our review of the best air fryers, where our writer described it as “a tech-lover’s dream.” They also said: “Hooking up to wifi, the clever machine can be controlled by an app, allowing you to heat it up before you’re home.”

Buy now

Russell Hobbs 26500 satisfry small digital air fryer: Was £74.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a £16 saving to bag on this compact air fryer, which leaves a bit of cash for ingredients. The air fryer has a capacity of 1.8l and there are seven cooking settings: chips, fish, prawn, chicken, steak, pork chop and bake. If you’re looking to buy an air fryer but are a bit pushed for space, this could be the bargain to try.

Buy now

