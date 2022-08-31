Jump to content
Save up to 20 per cent with these Apple Watch SE deals at Amazon

A new model is out soon, so prices are starting to fall

Alistair Charlton
Wednesday 31 August 2022 17:36
<p>Several versions of the Watch SE have been discounted </p>

Several versions of the Watch SE have been discounted

(iStock/The Independent)

Apple is widely expected to reveal a range of new smartwatches at its next product launch event on 7 September – and that means prices of current-generation Apple Watches are starting to drop.

We’ve spotted up to 20 per cent off the 2021 Watch SE, which is available in a range of sizes, colours and configurations.

The Watch SE is a good option for Apple fans who want a smartwatch but don’t want to splash out on the Watch series 7. The SE has the same design and many of the same features as its pricier sibling, and deals at Amazon make it even better value for money.

Amazon has money off the GPS and cellular versions of the Apple Watch SE, and in a range of colours, including gold, black and silver.

Keep reading the article below for more on these deals, and how to get an Apple Watch SE for 20 per cent below the recommended retail price.

Apple Watch SE, 40mm, space grey with GPS: Was £269.99, now £214.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)
  • Case size: 40mm
  • Heart-rate monitor: Yes
  • Sleep tracking: Yes
  • Battery life: Up to 18 hours
  • Water resistance: 50m

Amazon currently has 20 per cent off several versions of the Apple Watch SE. This model has the smaller 40mm case (as opposed to the larger 44mm option) and has GPS, wifi and Bluetooth (but no cellular to make calls without an iPhone nearby). It has an aluminium case finished in space grey, with a rubber sport band in a colour Apple calls midnight (we call it black).

Launched in 2021, this generation of Apple Watch SE has a heart-rate monitor with notifications for irregular heart rhythm, plus a fall-detection system that checks if you’re OK, then makes an emergency call if you don’t respond.

Buy now

Apple Watch SE, 40mm, silver with cellular: Was £319, now £254.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)
  • Case size: 40mm
  • Heart-rate monitor: Yes
  • Sleep tracking: Yes
  • Battery life: Up to 18 hours
  • Water resistance: 50m

This Apple Watch is much like the one above, but has an aluminium case that is silver instead of space grey, and it comes with a fabric ‘sport loop’ strap finished in blue and green. This smartwatch has wifi, Bluetooth and GPS, like many others, but also comes equipped with its own cellular connection, so it can stream music over 4G and handle phone calls without being connected to an iPhone.

There’s also NFC (near-field communication) for contactless payments using Apple Pay, and you can hook up a pair of AirPods for wireless music on the go.

Buy now

Apple Watch SE, 44mm, gold with cellular: Was £349, now £279.65, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)
  • Case size: 44mm
  • Heart-rate monitor: Yes
  • Sleep tracking: Yes
  • Battery life: Up to 18 hours
  • Water resistance: 50m

This is the larger model of the Watch SE, with a 44mm case that’s finished in gold and comes with a rubber sports band in a pale shade Apple calls ‘starlight’. This is also the cellular model of the SE, so can be used to handle calls while leaving your iPhone at home, and it is currently reduced by 20 per cent at Amazon.

Buy now

Looking for more inspiration? Check out our guide to the best smartwatches to buy for iPhone and Android users

