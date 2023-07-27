The Apple Watch Series 7 has never been cheaper

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve been hunting for a new smartwatch to jumpstart your summer, we’ve just spotted that the Apple Watch Series 7 has just plummeted to its lowest ever price.

While it’s not the most recent Apple Watch available – the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra launched last September – it’s still a brilliant smartwatch that will help you keep track of your fitness, health and wellbeing, ensuring you smash any personal bests.

There are several versions of Apple Watch on the market, but the one discounted to its lowest ever price is the 45mm product red Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS (was £399, now £310, Amazon.co.uk), which has be reduced by 22 per cent.

We have only ever seen the Apple Watch Series 7 drop this low once before, and that was almost a year ago, towards the end of August 2022 – meaning that, yes, it’s currently cheaper than it was on Prime Day and Black Friday.

Apple Watch Series 7, GPS: Was £399, now £310, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the best smartwatches around. This specific deal is on the aluminium model with a 45mm display and a product red sports strap. It boasts an always-on display, GPS tracking for your outdoor runs, a heart-rate monitor and it has the ability to perform an ECG. There’s also a blood-oxygen-level indicator, plus step, sleep and exercise tracking.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review our writer said the smartwatch “is a subtle but powerful step up from the already-excellent Series 6”, adding that “the design changes are understated but definite improvements”, and “thanks to that 1mm extra height and a shrinking of the border around the screen, there’s suddenly a much bigger display in a near-identical watch”.

