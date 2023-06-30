Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the biggest shopping events of the year – Amazon Prime Day – is just over the horizon now, and the retailer is already slashing prices on some of our favourite Apple gadgets. The latest bit of tech to get a discount is the Apple Watch Series 7, which has just plummeted to its lowest ever price.

While it’s not the most recent Apple Watch available, seeing as the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra launched last September, it’s still a brilliant smartwatch that will help you keep track of your fitness, health and wellbeing.

There are several flavours of Apple Watch on the market, but the one discounted to its lowest ever price is the 45mm stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular connectivity (was £649, now £419, Amazon.co.uk), seeing it reduced by a whopping £230.

If that’s still too pricey, then the GPS-only version of the smartwatch with an aluminium case and a green sport band (was £399, now £312.42, Amazon.co.uk) has also been discounted in this early Prime Day deal. You’ll save £87, and while it’s not the lowest price we’ve seen it, the smartwatch hasn’t dropped this low since September.

Apple Watch Series 7, GPS and cellular: Was £649, now £419, Amazon.co.uk

The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the best smartwatches around. This is the luxurious stainless steel model with a 45mm display and an abyss blue sport strap. It boasts an always-on display, GPS tracking for your outdoor runs, a heart rate monitor and it has the ability to perform an ECG. There’s also a blood oxygen level indicator, plus step, sleep and exercise tracking.

And because this is a cellular model, you can call, text, read your emails, get directions and stream music without needing to have your phone in your pocket. The Siri voice assistant is also onboard for hands-free control of music playback and smart home devices.

In our Apple Watch series 7 review our writer said that the smartwatch “is a subtle but powerful step up from the already-excellent Series 6”, adding that “the design changes are understated but definite improvements”, and “thanks to that 1mm extra height and a shrinking of the border around the screen, there’s suddenly a much bigger display in a near-identical watch”.

