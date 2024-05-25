Best Memorial Day sales and deals for 2024

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, is nearly here, which means that stores and brands are kicking off the season with highly anticipated Memorial Day sales.

Memorial Day is observed each year on the last Monday of May, with this year’s federal holiday taking place on Monday, May 27.

With the summer months set to follow soon after, brands are gearing up to offer the summer must-haves at discounted prices – but often only for the long weekend.

From impressive tech discounts Amazon to the top savings for a backyard fire pit, perfect for roasting marshmallows on those August nights, these are the 2024 Memorial Day deals to shop this weekend.

Best Memorial Day sales to shop now

Amazon

Although the online retailer is known for having shoppable deals throughout the year, it doesn’t mean that Amazon skips out on Memorial Day.

This year, Amazon is offering a plethora of deals, including on technology and electronics, homegoods, and clothing and accessories. Below, you can find some of the best deals happening this weekend.

Fire TV Stick 4K: $29.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is the perfect TV accessory, as it instantly transforms your TV into a smart TV. The Fire TV Stick provides access to more than 300,000 free movies and TV episodes from ad-supported streaming apps like Fire TV Channels, Amazon Freevee, Tubi, and Pluto TV, and allows users to easily download apps such as Max, Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.

The voice-activated Alexa remote also makes it easier than ever to find what you’re looking for - so you can spend more time watching your favorite movie and less time typing in the letters to find it.

This is the perfect accessory for the movie or TV lover.

Buy now

Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8 Blade Vegetable Chopper: $24.87, Amazon.com

( Mueller )

It may seem like at-home salads don’t compare to the $18 ones you buy on your lunch break, but that’s just because you don’t have the right tools.

The key to the perfect salad is uniform bites, which is why the Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, Eight Blade Vegetable Chopper is the answer to the quest for the perfect at-home salad.

The kitchen tool allows you to place vegetables, protein, fruit or really anything inside its lid, and then easily press down and chop into identical pieces, which all fall inside the attached container at the bottom.

Buy now

Set of two Pickleball paddles: $18.99, Amazon.com

( Amazon )

As Pickleball continues to reign supreme as the most popular sport among boomers, Gen X, and millennials, players should look to acquire their own set of gear.

This set of paddles is lightweight, durable, and includes an anti-slip sweat-absorbing grip, which is what you need when you are giving it your all on the pickleball courts.

In addition to an attractive carry case for the paddles, which are available in multiple colors, the set also comes with four pickleballs.

Buy now

Nugget Countertop Ice Maker: $549, Amazon.com

( Amazon )

Although on the pricier side, this large ice maker means you won’t have to fill your freezer with hundreds of ice trays - nor will you have to keep manually filling them up. This ice maker makes 1.6 pounds of ice per hour, which makes it perfect for parties, or just the hotter summer months.

The best part? You can use the SmartHQ app to monitor the progress of the ice, and schedule fresh ice.

Buy now

Target

Target is also known for its Memorial Day sales, with this year expected to be no different. The retailer is gearing up for summer with offers on items such as sandals, dresses and swim accessories, and patio and garden accessories. Because Memorial Day weekend provides the perfect opportunity for a BBQ, Target will also offer deals on ground beef and burgers this upcoming weekend, and sunscreen.

( Target )

From a pair of bow slide sandals to a pair of pink strappy heart slide sandals, Target is offering 30 percent off sandals in the lead-up to summer. In addition to providing comfort, the sandals are also the perfect accessory to any warm-weather outfit.

If you want to use the Memorial Day sales to start the process of beautifying your garden ahead of summer, Target also has you covered. This week, from May 19 to May 27, Target is offering up to 30 per cent off patio, accessory, and garden items.

With the summer sun already beginning to make its presence known, Target has customers covered when it comes to sun protection. From May 19 to May 27, customers who spend $25 on skincare will receive a $5 Target gift card. Additionally, you’ll also receive an extra 20 percent off sunscreen from May 24 to May 27.

Sephora

Sephora is also kicking off a number of sales this weekend in honor of Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer.

( Sephora )

From May 23 to May 27, shoppers can save up to 50 percent off beauty essentials and must-haves at Sephora.com/sale. Some of the products are from Sephora’s Collection, with the brand’s beloved glossed lip gloss available for $7 rather than its usual $14.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadows: $24.50, Sephora.com

Laura Mercier’s beloved Caviar Stick Eyeshadows are on sale for $24.50 this Memorial Day, with the discount available for multiple shades, including the more subtle Nude Rose or a striking deep purple Plum.

Sephora Beauty Insider members also have the chance to earn 500 beauty insider points with a $75 purchase during the sale, which can then be redeemed for $10 off at checkout.

Buy now

Bliss

Bliss will be offering up to 30 per cent off and an extra 10 per cent off with code MD10 from May 23 to May 28.

To keep hydrated this summer, we recommend the Drench & Quench Moisturizer, which is on sale for $19.20. The cream-to-water hydrator boasts four hyaluronic acids and will keep skin moisturized all day long.

Additionally, serums will be $3 off, body butters will be $2 off and moisturizers will be $3 off on Amazon from May 24 to May 27.

Buy now

Macys

Macys is offering a number of Memorial Day sales this weekend, with everything from jewelry and homegoods on sale.

Rio Ceramic Nonstick 8”and 10” Frypan Set: $39.99, Macys.com

( Macys )

One deal worth shopping is the Rio Ceramic Nonstick 8” and 10” Frypan Set, which is available in turquoise, black, or red and which is on sale for $39.99. The set of two pans boasts “diamond-enhanced ceramic nonstick coating for extraordinary durability and performance,” while the handle is made with a staycool design that allows for easy handling. The pans are also dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 350F. For an extra 10 percent off, you can use the code “MEMDAY”.

Buy now

Travelers Club Three-piece Shannon Spinner Expandable Luggage Set: $129.99, Macys.com

( Macys )

Until May 27, shoppers can also purchase the Travelers Club Three-piece Shannon Spinner Expandable Luggage Set, which is 70 per cent off and on sale for $129.99 until May 27.

The three-piece spinner luggage set, which typically retails for $440, includes two check-in size suitcases, and a smaller carry-on suitcase.

Buy now

Wayfair

Wayfair is celebrating the unofficial start of summer with a number of impressive deals, with the retailer offering 70 perc ent off its clearance section in honor of the holiday. There, you can find deals such as up to 70 per cent off area rugs, and up to 55 per cent off mirrors and decor.

It wouldn’t be summer without a fire pit, which is why Wayfair is the perfect place to shop if you’re looking for the outdoor accessory.

17 Stories Outdoor Firepit with Grill: $121.99, Wayfair.com

( Wayfair )

Whether you want to roast marshmallows or just stay warm during the cooler nights, this firepit is the perfect option, as it has three functions: as a bonfire, a barbecue or a table.

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury

If you want to spend Memorial Day weekend shopping beauty, Charlotte Tilbury has you covered. The luxury beauty brand is offering a full-size Hot Lips 2.0 Lipstick in shade “In Love with Olivia” when you spend $110 from May 20 to May 28

If you’re looking for what to buy to receive the free lipstick, you can try the brand’s new Collection of Emotions perfumes, which are available in six scents: Love Frequency, More Sex, Joyphoria, Cosmic Power, Calm Bliss, and Magic Energy, and which retail for $150 for 3.4oz.

The scents are fresh and long-lasting, with each scent created with “emotion-boosting molecules, designed to enhance the feelings” of love, happiness, sex, energy, calm and empowerment.

Our favorites are Cosmic Power, which is in the warm and spicy category, and Love Frequency, which is in the floral category.

Buy now

Dyson

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10 purifying fan: $299.99, Dyson.com

( Dyson )

If you’re looking for a way to cool off this summer, Dyson’s beloved Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10 purifying fan is the way to go. The bladeless fan, which cools you while providing air-purification, is currently on sale for $299.99.

Buy here

IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics will be offering customers 25 percent off sitewide from May 19 to May 27, while IT Cosmetics loyalty members will receive 30 percent off sitewide.

CC+ Cream Full Coverage Foundation with SPF 50: 25 percent off, ITcosmetics.com

( It Cosmetics )

If you’re looking for what to buy, you can try the CC+ Cream Full Coverage Foundation with SPF 50. The foundation is full-coverage and includes hydrating and anti-aging serums, such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin E, as well as a broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen. The best-selling foundation is on sale for $35.25.

Buy now

Dicks Sporting Goods

If you’re looking to have a sporty summer, Dicks is the place to go, as it is offering a 50 percent off sale on select items, and 25 percent extra off clearance clothing and shoes. You can find everything from a one-seater Pelican Bandit Kayak on sale for $249, to a 32oz Hydro Flask for $32.97.

Rec League 2’ x 4’ Regulation Cornhole Board Set: $129.99, Dickssportinggoods.com

Those looking to really get into the summer spirit can splurge on a Rec League 2’ x 4’ Regulation Cornhole Board Set. The classic game, which is available this weekend for $129.99 includes two official Cornhole Boards approved by the American Cornhole Association, and eight Cornhole bags.

Buy now

Brooks Brothers

If you’re looking for linen shirts for the summer, or just need a hot weather wardrobe refresh, Brooks Brother is the perfect option.

The clothing brand is offering a number of Memorial Day deals, including an extra 20 percent off clearance until May 29. Brooks Brothers is also offering customers a Memorial Day deal on shirts: four shirts for $249. The offer is valid May 22 to May 29.

Stretch Non-Iron Oxford Button-Down Collar Sport Shirt: $39.99, Brooksbrothers.com

( Brooks Brothers )

If you’re just in the market for one shirt, the clearance section is where to look, with a Stretch Non-Iron Oxford Button-Down Collar Sport Shirt on sale for $39.99.

Buy now

Morphe

Morphe will be offering a tiered promo from May 24 to May 27. Customers who spend $50 will save $10, while customers who spend $75 will save $20, and customers who spend $110 will save $30.

The brand is best known for its affordable makeup palettes, such as the 35MI Magic Mirror Artistry Palette, which boasts 35 neutral shades in four formula finishes and retails for $28.