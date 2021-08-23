Consider us your personal shoppers – we’ll be bringing you the top offers as we spot them (The Independent)

The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from mattresses to the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3, or bringing you with the very best deals on VPNs, tablets, TVs and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating to the virtual shelves.

But with retailers launching new sales and products on an ever more frequent basis, the world of online shopping can feel a little daunting. So, our liveblog is here to help you navigate the task of finding the product you want at the best possible price. Monday to Friday we’ll be bringing you the latest offers and discounts as they come.

Whether you’re looking for a new broadband deal, a whopping offer on an iPhone 12 or simply want to discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later!

Read more:

The biggest sales and offers from top retailers to shop today:

Best deals of the day Aldi’s whopping summer sale

B&Q offers 50% off garden furniture

Back to school deals Show latest update 1629709250 Back to school deals: Get the best discounts on school uniform The new school year is only days away, so if you’ve not got your child’s uniform sorted yet, now’s the time time to do it. Marks & Spencer is selling a pack of two polo shirts for £3, while trousers, skirts and sweatshirts will set you back £6. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, George at Asda is the destination to know. With prices starting at £6 for five polo shirts and skirts and trousers costing £6 for a two-pack, getting ready for September needn’t be an expensive affair. The great thing about George is that it also has an “easy on easy wear” collection, which is sensory king and designed to be especially comfortable. Eva Waite-Taylor 23 August 2021 10:00 1629707443 B&Q is offering up to 50% off its garden furniture and more This is not a drill, there’s a whopping 50 per cent off garden furniture in the B&Q sale. B&Q santorin metal 5 seater coffee set: Was £513, now £256.50, Diy.com (B&Q) If you’ve been debating whether to upgrade your garden set-up, the B&Q summer sale is the time to do it. This five-seater set comes with two armchairs, a sofa and a table: perfect for sundowners. The cushion covers can be machine-washed, so you won’t need to worry about spillages. An absolute steal worth snapping up now. Buy now Eva Waite-Taylor 23 August 2021 09:30 1629706843 Aldi’s summer sale is here: Discounts on pizza ovens, fire pits and garden furniture Aldi is known for its pocket-friendly prices, so when it launches a sale, you bet we’re going to let you know. From fire pits to garden furniture, here’s what’s worth shopping in the clearance. Gardenline 2 in 1 grill and fire pit: Was £149.99, now £74.99, Aldi.co.uk (Aldi) After the sell-out success of this fire pit, we were pleasantly surprised to see it in the sale. It’s the perfect way to add some flair to your next garden party and will have you polishing off your culinary skills in no time. It has two grill plates – with one that’s raised so you can fit as much food as your guests need – three wooden side shelves, different grill zones so you can separate your vegetables from the meats and two handles for removing the grill plate and settling down in front of the fire pit once the sun has gone down. It also comes with a trio of accessories – the grill lifter, a spatula and tongs – so once it arrives on your doorstep, you’re ready to fire it up. Buy now Aldi wicker garden coffee set: Was £299.99, now £239.99, Aldi.co.uk (Aldi) Ideal for your decking or conservatory, it comes with a coffee table, two-seater sofa, two armchairs, four seat cushions, four back cushions and a screw pack to help you assemble it with ease. Your morning coffee or post-work glass of wine has never looked so stylish. If you’re still working from home, it could also double up as an outdoor workspace – simply add a parasol to keep the shade off your computer screen. Find the perfect one in our guide to the best garden parasols. Buy now Gardenline mini gas pizza oven: Was £149.99, now £119.99, Aldi.co.uk (Aldi) Bring the taste of Italy to your garden with this pizza oven that certainly is worth your dough. It’s gas-powered and has wheels and handles for easy manoeuvring. The best thing of all though is that it works as a barbecue, oven and smoker, and is said to heat up quickly. Buy now Eva Waite-Taylor 23 August 2021 09:20 1629706200 Good morning deal-hunters Hello and welcome back to yet another week of our deals of the day liveblog, where we’re bringing you all the latest discounts and top offers from some of our favourite retailers. Last week, we spotted that a £48 air fryer was on sale for £3.99 at Amazon, and we dropped the news that Aldi was launching a new beauty box. This week we’re expecting similarly as exciting stuff. So, make sure you don’t miss out and follow live. Without further ado, let’s go shopping! Eva Waite-Taylor 23 August 2021 09:10

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.