Feeling hungry? These Deliveroo discount codes will feed your cravings

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK are a nation of takeaway lovers, and thanks to the 21st-century joys of Deliveroo, it’s never been easier to order up a cheeky Nando’s or a McDonald’s breakfast wrap from the comfort of your couch.

From a hump day pick-me-up to a Friday night feast, Deliveroo’s got every cuisine covered, including your favourite Chinese takeaway, your local pizzeria, healthy salad bars and everything in between.

And whatever it is you’re feeling peckish for, foodies will be pleased to read there’s a way to save money on your next Deliveroo order thanks to some tasty discount codes available to The Independent’s readers.

Whether it’s a sizzling £7 sliced off the price of your next seven meals or 30 per cent off your local Indian takeaway, here’s how to save on your Deliveroo order with the best Deliveroo discount codes. And remember, Amazon Prime customers get Deliveroo+ absolutely free, meaning no delivery charge for orders over £25.

Deliveroo discount codes

£7 off your first seven Deliveroo orders over £20

If you’re new to Deliveroo after swanning your takeaway money on UberEats and JustEat, new customers can currently save £7 on their first seven orders in the month of May. This applies to every restaurant on the Deliveroo app, you just need to spend over £20 and enter the Deliveroo discount code at checkout.

£10 off selected takeaway orders over £15

For existing Deliveroo customers, you can currently save £10 off your takeaway order when you choose from a limited selection of restaurants with this exclusive Deliveroo discount code. You just need to spend over £15 to get the deal.

Up to 30 per cent off Indian cuisine

If you’re in the mood for a curry, you can save up to 30 per cent off your local Indian takeaway when you order through Deliveroo.

Voucher codes

For the latest food and drink deals, try the links below:

Looking for a bottle of prosecco to go in your spritz? We’ve rounded up the best fizz’s for 2024