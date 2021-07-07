When it comes to vacuum cleaners, Dyson is king. With its slick, stylish corded and cordless designs, the brand has transformed one of the most mundane household chores into a fuss-free affair.

However, they don’t come cheap. So when we spotted it was having a sale, with money off its V11 and V10 designs, we couldn’t wait to share the news.

The sale is taking place 7-27 July on Dyson’s website, as well as across Dyson retailers including Currys PC World, John Lewis & Partners, Argos and Very, until stocks last.

There’s up to £100 to be saved on four different models, so if you’ve had your eye on one for a while, now’s the time to bag a bargain.

We’ve also tested some of them, and so can share first-hand why you need one in your home. But don’t hang about, we suspect these offers won’t be available for long.

Read more:

Dyson V11 absolute: Was £599.99, now £499.99 This cordless vacuum has the longest running time of all the Dyson models, lasting a full hour on the minimum settings, with a grab-and-go setup that doesn’t need for the head to be changed according to floor type. When we put it to the test against the V7, we loved how easily it glided over floors, sucking up dirt and debris in its wake, making it ideal for those in a hurry. It comes with everything you could want too – a torque floor head, auto-cleaning mode, an extra soft roller brush floor head for hard floors, a mini pet tool, soft dusting brush and a combi tool. “It soared across the carpet, leaving no trace of debris in its wake. The same happened when we tried it on floorboards under the kitchen table (including in deep crevices) after a busy family dinner and on the laminate floor of a well-used garden cabin. From fine dust to whole lentils and from clusters of pet hair to the mess made from a day of arts and crafts, it gobbled up the lot effortlessly,” our reviewer said. Buy now £ 499.99 , Dyson.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dyson V11 torque drive: Was £599.99, now £499.99 Also with a saving of £100 to snap up, the V11 torque drive comes with every attachment imaginable to keep your floors free from dust, crumbs, dirt and pet hair including a torque drive motorhead, mini motorised tool, combination tool, crevice tool, quick-release mini soft dusting brush, wand storage clip, charger and a docking station, so it’ll always be fully charged and ready to use. We haven’t reviewed this model, but Dyson promises 60 minutes of use, which is plenty of time for a thorough but quick clean-up before guests come around. The integrated digital motor spins the brush up to 60 times a second, ensuring the nylon bristles pick up every inch of dirt, even if you can’t see it. Buy now £ 499.99 , Dyson.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dyson V11 animal: Was £499.99, now £399.99 The only difference between this and the Dyson V11 absolute is there’s no torque floor head or auto mode, but it’s a more affordable device, so combine that with a £100 saving and you’re looking at an absolute steal. If you have pets that moult faster than you can keep up with, this is well worth investing in. In our review of the device, our tester said: “With all cordless Dysons, emptying the canister is speedy and hygienic thanks to the quick click-and-drop mechanism, although we still experienced a small dust cloud. On the whole, though, this is a fabulous machine for allergy sufferers due to the multiple layers of filtration and incredibly robust seals.” Buy now £ 399.99 , Dyson.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dyson cyclone V10 animal extra: Was £399.99, now £349.99 Rated the best for big families in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners, this isn't the newest Dyson model, but it’s slick, stylish and worth adding to your shopping basket ASAP. “It’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction. As the name suggests, it’s great for picking up animal hair from carpets and upholstery – and we found its direct-drive cleaner head best for this job. Its many attachments click on and off with ease, and we also found the dusting brush to be great for spring cleaning dusty bookcases,” said our reviewer. We loved that it didn’t distract pets and is easy to charge, by either plugging in the battery or keeping it attached to the wall mount when not in use. Buy now £ 349.99 , Dyson.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.