How to get two Odeon tickets for just £10 with Amazon Prime

Ecommerce giant Amazon wants to help get bums back on cinema seats this Christmas and beyond, just as the new Timothée Chalamet-fronted Wonka and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom films are released. Movie buffs will be pleased to hear that Amazon has announced that it is partnering with cinema chain Odeon to offer almost half-price cinema tickets now and into the new year.

From today, anyone subscribed to Amazon Prime can get two Odeon tickets for just £10, when they book any screening between Monday and Thursday at all standard Odeon cinemas. If your local is an Odeon Luxe, you’ll pay just £15 for two tickets.

Odeon says that this offers a more than 45 per cent saving on the price of a standard cinema ticket, which ranges between £10 and £15, depending on the cinema. The perk, that currently has no end date, can be redeemed once per month.

How to get two Odeon tickets for £10

Firstly, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to secure the saving. Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually. When you subscribe, you get free same-day or next-day delivery, access to Prime Video, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and even Deliveroo Plus.

If you’re not already a member or haven’t been one in the past 12 months, you can get a free 30-day trial. If you cancel before your trial is up, you won’t be charged.

Once you’ve signed up to Amazon Prime, navigate to Amazon’s Odeon landing page and copy the generated code. Go to the Odeon website and pick a film and seat, then enter your code at checkout. The code expires within 30 minutes, so if it’s been half an hour since you generated your code, you’ll need to go back to the landing page and copy the new one.

Get your Odeon discount code now

