If you’re concerned with the fallout of dealing with damp in your home, a dehumidifier can be a wise investment to make. These appliances work by drawing in excess moisture from the air, which in turn prevents lingering problems such as mould from taking hold. Not only that, some models can speed up laundry drying times, too – particularly helpful in the winter.

The best dehumidifier for your living space will depend on several factors, including how damp your home is and the size of your space. If you’re looking for a compact dehumidifier that will slot neatly into your home, the Russell Hobbs fresh air dehumidifier comes tried and tested – it was named the best dehumidifier for smaller spaces in our review.

Not only is the model now back in stock, but it’s also available with a discount of 23 per cent, thanks to this deal at Amazon, bringing down the price of the appliance to below £40. For everything you need to know about this IndyBest-rated model, including what our tester loved about it, keep reading.

Russell Hobbs fresh air dehumidifier: Was £51.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

This model from Russell Hobbs was dubbed the best option for smaller spaces when we tested it for our review of the best dehumidifiers. According to our writer, it’s “neat and compact”, so it will “sit neatly on your shelves or sideboard without you even realising it’s there”. It’s perfect for spaces up to 15sqm and it comes with a 600ml water tank and features an automatic shut-off, and auto-defrost function – this stops the inside of the dehumidifier from freezing when temperatures plummet.

If you can’t stand noisy appliances, our writer found it to be quiet, so much so “you don’t hear it running”, which is “ideal if you want to keep it on overnight without having your sleep disturbed”. Keep in mind the extraction rate is a small 350ml per day, so “this isn’t going to work very well if you’ve got a serious damp issue”. That said, our reviewer added: “If you want to get rid of condensation or even excess moisture when you’re cooking, it’s perfect.”

Breathe a little easier, knowing you’ve kitted out your home with one of the best air purifiers