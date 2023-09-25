Save up to half-price with these new customer deals

If you’re looking for the best UK deals this payday, we’ve got you covered. By registering as a new customer, you save huge amounts of money on your online shopping. More and more retailers are now offering first-order discounts as a way to incentivise new customers. So, why not take advantage of these great offers and register for free? We’ve rounded up this month’s top new customer promotions to get you started.

Whether you’re looking for fashion, haircare, homeware, grocery or makeup deals, we’ve got a discount to suit. By registering as a new customer to stores like boohoo , adidas , Audible and Dr Martens , you can save up to half price on your first order. Signing up to retailers like LOOKFANTASTIC means you can enjoy discounts on top brands like MAC, Elemis and La Mer. Not to mention getting 15 per cent off the sought-after LOOKFANTASTIC advent calendar. With the recent cost of living price increases, food shopping has become one of the biggest outgoings for families. Many supermarkets now offer money off your first grocery shop which can significantly reduce costs. Ocado is offering one of the most generous discounts of 25%, plus three months’ unlimited free delivery.

So, whether you’re treating yourself for payday or stocking your cupboards with essentials, you can always find a promo code to reduce the cost. All our voucher codes are hand-tested daily to ensure they are active and genuine, however, they are only valid for a limited time. To see our top eight new customer offers, keep reading. Alternatively, you can find hundreds more deals on our Voucher Homepage .

Best UK deals for new customers - September 2023

boohoo - exclusive code

From party season dresses to cosy autumn knits, boohoo has all your fashion needs at affordable prices. You can also receive an extra 15 per cent off your first order with our exclusive boohoo discount code.

adidas

Become an adiClub member for free and save 20 per cent on your first order . As a member, you will also receive free shipping and get access to exclusive adidas products, discounts and earn points every time you spend.

Only Curls

Curly-haired girls will know the struggle of finding effective shampoos, conditioners and styling products. Only Curls has recently taken the haircare market by storm with its specialist range for wavy and curly locks. Enjoy 10 per cent off as a new customer by registering for the Only Curls newsletter today.

NEOM

Now is the perfect time to get cosy for autumn with a 100% naturally scented NEOM candle. Or why not stock up on Christmas gifts early with their stunning aromatherapy body oils or skincare? With our latest NEOM discount code, you can take advantage of 10 per cent off your first order .

Ocado

Looking for the best online grocery deals? Look no further. Ocado is offering 25 per cent off your first grocery shop, plus three months’ unlimited delivery . Shop hundreds of items at half price and browse their top offers for even bigger savings on your weekly food shop.

Audible

Whether you’re a bookworm, or podcast lover, Audible is the ideal listening platform. With over 200,000 audiobooks and podcasts available to stream right now, you’ll be spoilt for choice with what to listen to next. Try it out for yourself and enjoy your first three months’ subscription half-price with our Audible discount code.

Dr Martens

Perfect for all occasions. Dr Marten boots, shoes and sandals can be worn with any outfit. Style them up or down and wear them for years to come - guaranteed. Known for their durable wear and premium leather, there’s really no competition. Get 10 per cent off full-priced items with your first Doc Martens order.

LOOKFANTASTIC

Enjoy 15 per cent off your favourite brands with a new LOOKFANTASTIC account. Your one-stop shop for all things skincare, makeup, fragrance and haircare, you can stock up on your holy-grail items or treat yourself to something new without the high price tag.

