Amid the cost-of-living crisis, broadband prices are on the rise, but by switching to a social tariff package, millions of low-income households could cut their broadband bill in half and save an average of £200 per year, according to Ofcom.

Social tariff broadband packages offer a more affordable way of getting connected, and are aimed specifically at those receiving certain state benefits, including Universal Credit and Pension Credit.

In Ofcom’s most recent UK consumer affordability report, published today (24 April), the regulator revealed that only 220,000 people are currently signed up to a cheaper social tariff broadband package, representing just 5.1 per cent of households on Universal Credit.

The regulator estimates the average social tariff costs about half as much as the cheapest normal broadband package, and, despite paying less, consumers could still get superfast speeds of up to 36Mbps to stream, browse and game. Unlike other broadband packages, a social tariff doesn’t go up due to mid-contract price hikes and it won’t cost the consumer anything if they want to cancel early.

However, internet service providers don’t always make it clear how consumers can sign up for a social tariff broadband deal, but we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve rounded up every provider’s social tariff deal, what speeds you get, who is eligible and how you can switch.

Cheapest broadband social tariff deals

Vodafone Essentials broadband: £12 per month, Vodafone.co.uk

(Vodafone)

Vodafone Essentials is open to new and existing customers. It costs just £12 per month for 12 months and you get download speeds of up to 38Mbps, making it the cheapest and fastest social tariff available.

Vodafone Essentials has no setup fees, no early termination fees, and once your contract is up, you’ll still pay just £12 per month, as long as you continue to meet the eligibility requirements. Just fill out Vodafone’s online social tariff form, and the company will call you to check your eligibility and process your order.

Eligibility requirements:

Jobseeker’s Allowance

Universal Credit

Pension Credit

Income Support

Reduced Earnings Allowance

Disability Living Allowance

Employment and Support Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Apply for Vodafone Essentials broadband now

BT Home Essentials broadband: £15 per month, Bt.com

(BT)

BT Home Essential costs £15 per month for 12 months, and you get download speeds of up to 36Mbps. It has a £9.99 up-front setup cost, but you also get 700 minutes a month to call UK landlines and mobiles for free.

BT has one of the simplest application processes. You pick a plan, head to the checkout, and then BT will complete an online eligibility check using your National Insurance number. You’ll get an instant response and, if eligible, will be able to complete your order.

BT also has a Home Essentials 2 package, which costs £20 per month and gets you download speeds of up to 67Mbps.

Eligibility requirements:

Universal Credit

Pension Credit

Employment and Support Allowance

Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income Support

Apply for BT Home Essential broadband now

Virgin Media Essential broadband: £12.50 per month, Virginmedia.com

(Virgin Media)

While Virgin Media Essentials is the second cheapest social tariff available, costing £12.50 per month, the speeds are twice as slow as Vodafone’s Essentials package – just 15Mbps. It’s a rolling contract and is open to both new and existing customers, has no setup fees and no early termination fees.

Virgin Media will check your eligibility every 12 months. To get Virgin Media Essentials, start a live chat with Virgin Media through the company’s website. The company will check your eligibility and get you set up.

The company also has a Virgin Media Essential Broadband Plus package, which gives low-income households 54Mbps speeds for £20 per month. You can also get an extra Virgin Media Streambox with this package for an extra £20, giving you access to BBC, ITV and other live channels.

Eligibility requirements:

Universal Credit

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-based Employment Support Allowance

Apply for Virgin Media Essentials broadband now

Hyperoptic Fair Fibre 50 broadband: £15 per month, Hyperoptic.com

(Hyperoptic)

Hyperoptic might not be a household name, but the company, founded in 2011, has some of the cheapest and fastest broadband speeds. With its Fair Fibre 50 broadband social tariff package, you get 50Mbps download speeds for £15 per month on a flexible, rolling contract.

Available to new and existing customers, installation and activation is free, and evening and weekend calls via your landline are also free. If Hyperoptic services your area, contact the company by phone or email, and it will run an eligibility check and get you set up.

Hyperoptic also has a Fair Fibre 150 package available, which gives you 150Mbps speeds for £20 per month. All the same eligibility requirements apply.

Eligibility requirements:

Income Support

Pension Credit

Income-related Job Seekers Allowance

Housing Benefit

Personal Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Universal Credit

Care Leavers support

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Apply for Hyperoptic Fair Fibre 50 now

Now Broadband Basics: £20 per month, Nowtv.com

(Now)

Now’s Broadband Basics social tariff isn’t the most competitive out there, but it’s still cheaper than taking out a regular contract. You get the company’s Now Fab Fibre membership for £20 per month on a monthly rolling contract, with an average download speed of 36Mbps (it usually costs £32 per month).

Now Broadband Basics is available to new and existing customers, with Now Brilliant Broadband members able to upgrade to a Fab Fibre membership. Just get in touch with Now’s team and they will look into eligibility and get you sorted.

Eligibility requirements:

Universal Credit

Pension Credit

Income-based Employment Support Allowance

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income Support

Apply for Now Broadband Basics now

Sky Broadband Basics: £20 per month, Sky.com

(Sky)

Sky’s Broadband Basics social tariff package is only available to Sky customers. The company’s cheapest tariff costs £20 per month for 18 months. and you get Sky Broadband Superfast 35 with 36Mbps download speeds.

Sky will put its prices back up to full when the 18 months come to an end, which isn’t as good of a deal when compared with its competitors. While it’s an 18-month contract, you can leave at any time and Sky won’t charge you any termination fees. Contact Sky to apply.

Eligibility requirements:

Universal Credit

Pension Credit

Income-based Employment Support Allowance

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income Support

Apply for Sky Broadband Basics now

There are also independent broadband providers offering cheap social tariff packages to certain regions of the UK. Kcom, for example, supplies Hull, East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire; Truespeed covers Bath and Somerset and G.Network covers parts of London.

The best social tariff SIM-only mobile deals

Voxi For Now mobile social tariff: £10 per month, Voxi.co.uk

(Voxi)

Voxi is Vodafone’s Gen Z-friendly sister brand, and it has a social tariff deal for those looking for a cheaper, SIM-only contract. The company gives eligible consumers unlimited 5G-ready data, calls and texts for £10 per month for six months.

After six months, you’ll lose the unlimited data, but you’ll still get unlimited data for social media use. It is open to new and existing Voxi customers. The company has partnered with Moneyhub to check your eligibility securely. You can do so via Voxi’s website.

Eligibility requirements:

Jobseeker’s allowance

Universal Credit

Employment and support allowance

Disability allowance

Personal independence payment

Apply for the Voxi For Now mobile social tariff now

Smarty mobile social tariff: £12 per month, Smarty.co.uk

(Smarty)

Smarty is Three’s sister brand, and while Three doesn’t have a social tariff deal, Smarty does have a SIM-only tariff for those who are eligible. It costs £12 per month and comes with unlimited 5G-ready data, UK calls and texts and EU Roaming (up to 12GB) included.

It’s a monthly rolling plan, and, like all other social tariff plans, there are no mid-contract price hikes. It is open to new and existing Smarty and Three customers, and will last as long as you’re eligible. Just fill out the form on Smarty’s website to apply.

Eligibility requirements:

Income-based Employment and Support Allowance

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income Support

Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Apply for the Smarty mobile social tariff now

EE Basics mobile social tariff: £12 per month, EE.co.uk

(EE)

EE has a mobile social tariff called EE Basics. The SIM-only contract costs £12 per month and comes with 25Mbps speeds on a 30-day rolling contract for 12 months. You can cancel at any time, and another eligibility check will be completed at the end of the 12 months, if you want to continue with EE Basics.

It is open to new and existing customers, with EE stating all SIM-only customers and handset customers in the upgrade window can move to the EE Basics tariff, provided they are eligible. To apply, you need to call EE and complete an eligibility check.

Eligibility requirements:

Universal credit

Pension credit

Employment and Support Allowance

Jobseeker’s allowance

Income support

Apply for the EE Basics mobile social tariff now

