If you want to save money online shopping, you won’t want to miss this week’s best deals. From DIY supplies to the latest catwalk trends, there are big savings to be made. Save at least 10 per cent on top brands, including Lego, B&Q, Reiss, AO and loveholidays.

Whether you want to upgrade your summer wardrobe, switch broadband providers or replace a home appliance, the Independent Vouchers team has you covered. Online shopping offers more discount opportunities than ever before. Whether it’s loyalty schemes, new customer incentives, promo codes, flash sales or last-minute offers, you can save hundreds. Gone are the days of spending hours comparing the best vouchers. Our savings experts hand-test every code to ensure it’s active and ready to redeem.

Shop smarter this April and discover the best UK deals of the moment. There is something for everyone, from clothing and toys to holidays and home essentials. These offers are active for a limited time, so snap them up quickly. Alternatively, you can find all the latest discount codes on the Independent Voucher Hub .

Best UK deals: April 2024

B&Q

It’s officially hosting season! So, if you need to spruce up your home or garden ahead of summer, now is the time. Join the B&Q Club for free to take advantage of exclusive deals, plus 10 per cent off thousands of items in-store and online. From wallpaper and panelling to lawnmowers and outdoor furniture, enjoy professional results without breaking the bank. Check out the latest B&Q discount codes for extra savings.

Lego

Lego is the perfect pastime, no matter your age. With an ever-growing collection of themes to suit all interests, finding the perfect set is easy. Bestsellers include Star Wars, Harry Potter, Ninjago, Batman, Lamborghini, Mercedes and Disney. Express your creativity and discover the latest additions to the range. Take advantage of this exclusive Lego discount code for a complimentary gift with your order.

loveholidays

April is the perfect time to book a last-minute getaway. With winter behind us and temperatures rising across Europe, loveholidays has fantastic holiday deals for popular destinations, including Spain, Portugal, France and Italy. Browse cheap hotel and flight deals and book your next adventure for a fraction of the cost. Take advantage of this loveholidays promo code for £10 off your booking.

AO

Whether you are renovating your kitchen or replacing a broken appliance, AO is the place to shop. Take advantage of competitive deals on electronics and tech, such as smart TVs, laptops, washing machines, ovens, vacuum cleaners and hundreds more items. With delivery available seven days a week, you never have to worry about those unexpected breakdowns again. Redeem this AO discount code to save an extra 10 per cent on appliances.

Vodafone

When it comes to the best broadband deals, Vodafone often comes unmatched. Enjoy the same quality internet connection as major providers like Sky, EE and BT without the added price tag. Ideal for gamers or working from home, the smart Wi-Fi connection auto-optimises for a more reliable service, no matter the device. Browse the latest Vodafone deals for Superfast broadband starting from just £25 per month.

Reiss

Upgrade your wardrobe for less with Reiss. Enjoy premium fashion for all the family with the latest trends in women’s, men’s and children’s clothing. Browse dresses, jackets, shirts, shorts and sandals for your most stylish summer yet. New customers can enjoy 10 per cent off using this Reiss discount code at checkout.

