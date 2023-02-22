Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From luxury chocolate to vegan treats, supermarket and nut-free selections, we really are spoiled for choice when it comes to Easter eggs and chocolate gifts in the run-up to Easter – and if you love Toblerone, we have some very exciting news.

Ahead of Easter Sunday 2023 – which will fall on 9 April this year – the Swiss chocolate brand has finally joined the likes of Cadbury, by launching its first ever chocolate Easter egg, which, just like the brand’s original triangular bar, is made with honey-and-almond nougat.

The brand’s new chocolate creation has been aptly named “the edgy egg”, owing to its geometric shell. Happily, the brand hasn’t scrimped on chocolate extras, with the new launch housing mini chocolate Toblerone pieces inside.

Already available to buy online and in-store exclusively at Tesco, the oval twist on Toblerone’s classic will set you back £12 – while admittedly not the most affordable way to find your chocolate fix, it could be an eggscellent choice for Toblerone fanatics (you know who you are).

So, whether you’re hiding it under a hedge or in the washing machine for little ones to find (or saving it all for yourself), here is everything you need to know about Toblerone’s new chocolate contender for Easter 2023.

Toblerone the edgy egg milk-chocolate Easter egg: £12, Tesco.com

(Toblerone)

Naturally, Toblerone’s first foray into the world of chocolate Easter eggs follows the familiar triangular theme (well, sort of – don’t expect a triangular egg or anything).

Instead, the 298g egg is housed in gold triangular packaging and appears to be inspired by the original chocolate bar, with an appealing geometric shell that looks especially crackable. Unfortunately for the chocoholics on the IndyBest team, we haven’t been able to test this theory just yet.

As you might expect from the egg itself, the milk chocolate shell stars Toblerone’s mouth-watering honey-and-almond nougat combination. Crack into the chocolate egg and there will be six little Toblerone chocolates inside, all individually wrapped.

