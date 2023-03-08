The best Easter egg deals to bookmark for cost-cutting chocolate treats

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Easter is only weeks away, so, of course, we’re stocking up on chocolate, not that we need any excuse. Always one to hunt down a bargain, we’re here to bring you the latest deals, discounts and offers from some of the biggest supermarkets.

From Iceland and Asda’s four for £10 offer, to some serious savings at Sainsbury’s, there’s no short supply of deals to be had this year – you just need to know where to look...

While everyone’s attention is focused on M&S’s Curly the Cockapoo – quite rightly so, as he is incredibly cute – the fancy food brand’s competitors are cutting the costs on its own chocolate treats, including Easter eggs from key confectionary brands such as Cadbury, KitKat, Lindt and more.

Buying in bulk is where we’re seeing the biggest savings, which is only a good thing for those with a sweet tooth. So if it’s your turn to be the Easter bunny, you best hop to it.

Asda: Cadbury 4 for £10 Easter eggs, Asda.com

(Asda)

Asda has made things nice and simple by pre-selecting four fan favourites into a £10 bundle. Included in this selection are some shining stars from the Cadbury chocolate range, with creme egg, twirl, buttons and mini eggs, all making an appearance.

A second selection, which includes wispa, crunchy, caramel and twirl orange, is also up for grabd (£10, Asda.com). Or you can even mix and match to make your own selection with Thornton’s, M&M’s and Terry’s chocolate orange all making an appearance.

Usually priced at £3 each, it’s a small saving, but we certainly aren’t turning our noses up.

Buy now

Morrisons: Cadbury fingers large chocolate easter egg: Was £5, now £3.99, Morrisons.com

(Morrisons)

While some people love the little easter eggs, true chocolate lovers know the only real way to go is with one of the large ones, and for this, we turn to Morrisons. Cutting down the cost from £5 to £3.99, there’s a 25 per cent saving on this Cadbury fingers egg which includes a sizeable 212.5g of chocolate in one large egg and three small packs of fingers. Also receiving the same price slashing are the twirl, wispa, aero and KitKat easter eggs, as well as a good few more. This offer is truly scrumptious but ends on 19 March, so best be quick.

Buy now

Ocado: Lindt gold bunny milk chocolate: 2 for £9, Ocado.com

(Ocado)

Lindt seems like the high brow option for Easter and few things look as lovely as the classic gold bunnies. Adding a little luxury to the sweet treats, Ocado has treated us to a saving of £2 when buying two in one go, dropping the price down from £5.50 when buying separately. The only catch is you have to buy them before 14 March.

Buy now

Cadbury: Dairy milk caramel nibbles chocolate egg box of 12: Was £30, now £24, Cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk

(Cadbury)

Few people will need to buy 12 easter eggs, but if you’re one of them, then you’re in luck, as Cadbury has slashed the price on this bulk box. No matter if you’re buying for your whole class or planning an Easter-themed party, at just £2 an egg, this is a seriously sweet deal. And inside each one is a caramel egg as well, giving even more bang for your buck (or chocolate for your coin, should we say?).

Buy now

Iceland: Four for £10 Easter eggs, Iceland.co.uk

(Iceland)

If you’ll looking to buy in bulk, head down to Iceland. Serving up the same tasty offer as Asda, you can now nab four eggs for just £10, which is a pretty serious saving when noting that most sell for £4 each ordinarily. You can make the selection of any four eggs you like, and a huge range of fan-favourites are included, such as Celebrations, Galaxy, Malteasers and more, to truly tempt key chocolate lovers.

Buy now

Sainsbury’s: Ferrero Rocher golden easter egg milk chocolate and hazelnut: Was £14.50, now £10, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsburys)

Fancy chocolate fiends rejoice as this Ferrero Rocher find has had a price cut of over 30 per cent. Still rather spenny in the Easter egg stakes, it’s certainly not a bargain buy, but if you’re after a little luxury this season, then best buy it while the discount is still available, Included in the box is one large egg and six classic chocolates, making for a sizeable feast of the sweet treat.

Buy now

Voucher Codes

For the latest discounts on Easter eggs and other food deals, try the links below:

Looking for more Easter egg inspo? Take a look at Toblerone’s first foray into Easter treats