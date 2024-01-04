This Bed of Nails mat helped relieve my back pain and makes me sleep more soundly

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

January is here, bringing with it our New Year’s resolutions to live a happier, healthier life. I know I won’t be the only one planning to eat a little bit healthier, move a lot more and drink what seems like a near impossible amount of water each day, prompted by my shiny new Stanley cup.

To make sure this new fitness-focused lifestyle stays put and isn’t just a fad, rest, relaxation and reducing stress are also at the top of my to-do list, and this painful-looking Bed of Nails mat has already made its mark on my daily routine.

While it may not look like your regular beauty buy – some may even view it as more of a torture device – this acupressure mat can actually help with a whole host of ailments.

The brand behind the mat claims that it helps improve circulation, increases energy levels, reduces blood pressure, stress and anxiety, relieves muscle tension, alleviates headaches and can also help you sleep, which is a pretty impressive list of pros from a product that requires you to do nothing more than lie down.

Although, I have to stress, it isn’t always the most pleasant of experiences, and definitely takes a little while to get used to. But no pain, no gain, as they say, and, so far, it seems to be well worth it. Keep reading below to find out why.

Bed of Nails the comfortable original eco acupressure mat: £100, Amazon.co.uk

(Bed of Nails)

The name may not sound too tempting – after all, who would really like to lie on a bed of nails? – but I promise it isn’t half as painful as it sounds.

On top of the mat are 8,820 precision ‘acupressure nails’ (small plastic spikes, to you and me). While they do leave little indented marks on the skin, they aren’t sharp enough to actually pierce the surface and, trust me, I’ve pushed, jumped and lied down on them for a little while now, without so much as a pricked finger.

What these acupressure nails do is stimulate blood flow to whatever body part is on them, whether that be your back, the backs of your legs or the soles of your feet. Then, working in a similar way to acupuncture, the pinpointed pressure from the nails encourages the body to release endorphins, our happiness hormone, and oxytocin, which helps to calm the mind.

So far, after lying on the mat for just 10 minutes a day, I’ve noticed an impressive reduction in back and shoulder pain (caused by hunching over a laptop all day), I’m sleeping a lot better, and I have 10 minutes where my mind is focused solely on the sensation of the mat – no wandering thoughts about work or what to have for dinner. So, if you’re looking to get into meditating, this could certainly be the tool to turn to.

When trying it out for the first time, I would recommend wearing a T-shirt or even a sweater to begin with – the more layers between you and the mat, the lesser the sensation. If, after a few uses, you still can’t seem to enjoy it, you can always alleviate the pressure by sitting up against a wall or using a pillow underneath to shift the weight off the ‘nails’. Although, we’d say perseverance can really pay off with this product.

