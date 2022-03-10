Since its launch in 2017, Beauty Pie has been making waves across the beauty industry. The brainchild of serial entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore (who’s also the woman behind brands including Soap & Glory, Bliss and FitFlop to name just a few), it’s a members’ only club that allows you to purchase cutting edge products.

There’s everything from makeup to skincare, candles and home fragrance – and all at factory price. In short, Beauty Pie cuts out the middleman, meaning it can remove the excessive mark-up on prices – so whatever a product costs the brand to buy from the factory is the cost that you, the customer, will also pay.

That means there’s no profit to be made from the products themselves. Instead that comes from the membership fee, the level of which includes a certain amount of credit each month or year that you can use to shop to your heart’s content.

The biggest question, though, is where are the products made? And the answer to that is simple: all over the world. As a result of Kilgore’s experience, she’s got contacts across the globe at some of the beauty industry’s best and most renowned factories. That means she can ensure everything is of the highest standard, will deliver on its promises and is able to rival some of the most cult products on the market. It almost sounds too good to be true, but trust us when we say it really isn’t.

But we get it: there’s a shed load of things available and it can be hard to know what to treat yourself to first, or what’s actually worth investing in. So, to help narrow it down a bit, having tried a lot of what Beauty Pie has to offer, we’ve rounded up our ultimate favourites.

How we tested

Our tester has been using Beauty Pie since it launched over five years ago, and in that time she’s been privy to samples of new launches and has been lucky enough to try a huge percentage of the brand’s offering, but she’s also invested her own money in top-ups of her favourites. Each of the below products has either been used up and replaced numerous times, or is at least half finished at time of writing.

Super healthy skin gently foamy face wash: Member price £10, typical price £40 Beautypie.com

(Beauty Pie)

Best: Cleanser

Rating: 10/10

In all honesty, this cleanser gets 10/10 for size alone – it’s a whopping 390ml, which makes the less-than-a-tenner price point feel like even better value given that it really does last for ages. The product inside the bottle is well worth every penny, too. Super gentle, it does foam but it doesn’t strip skin or leave it feeling dry. Instead, it cleanses and refreshes and is infused with vitamin C and smoothing apple extract – an ideal morning cleanse or a purifying second cleanse in the evening.

Triple beauty luminizing wand in champagne: Member price £8.63, typical price £25, Beautypie.com

(Beauty Pie)

Best: Highlighter

Rating: 9.5/10

Believe us when we say that every single time our tester wears this highlighter, she gets a compliment. There’s literally no other product that has racked up quite so many comments, and it’s for that reason that she will wear it every single day. The smallest bit goes a long way, and dabbed on the high points of the face, it catches the light beautifully without being too much. It’s not glittery, instead it just adds a natural-looking, luminous glow that blends into skin seamlessly.

The one tiny complaint we have is that the tube does get a little bit messy (which could also be partly down to the fact our tester often forgets to turn the lid to “off”) but it’s a small price to pay for such an incredible finish.

Soul providers re-energizing rry oil sugar scrub: Member price £12.88, typical price £50, Beautypie.com

(Beauty Pie)

Best: Body scrub

Rating: 9.5/10

OK, so, this is one of those products that has to be smelt to be believed. It’s a glorious blend of grapefruit, lemongrass and black pepper and it’ll take you straight to the Amalfi Coast, Aperol Spritz in hand as the sun shines down. It’s like nothing we’ve ever smelt before, and the scent lingers on the skin for hours too.

Plus, the grainy sugar and oil combination leaves skin feeling silky smooth in seconds, so much so that you could definitely skip moisturiser if you wanted to. It’s arguably the best body scrub in existence, and that’s not even an exaggeration on our part. It’s worth noting though that the formula does separate in the jar, so always remember to give it a good mix before slathering it on.

Supercheek cream blush in bare blush: Member price £8.88, typical price £30, Beautypie.com

(Beauty Pie)

Best: Blusher

Rating: 8.5/10

Created in partnership with celebrity makeup artist Hannah Martin (she’s behind some of the most famous royal makeup looks), these cream blushers are so easy to use, blend and build up. In fact, until these launched, our tester steered clear of blusher because she was scared of it, but this was the product to make her realise what she was missing.

Bare Blush is an easy to wear muted pink that can be easily built up for a more intense shot of colour, if you fancy. They are super blendable and have a matte finish that just blends effortlessly into skin for a truly natural finish. Beautiful.

Wondercolour nail polish in le milk: Member price £6.65, typical price £15, Beautypie.com

(Beauty Pie)

Best: Nail varnish

Rating: 8/10

It seems like the minimal, your-nails-but-better trend is going nowhere fast, and this polish is the perfect way to lean into it. As its name suggests, it’s a milky pink shade that you can either wear in one sheer coat, or build it up for a more transparent, pale pink finish. The formula is easy to apply, the brush is a good shape and size, it dries quickly, is never streaky and lasts a solid week or so without chipping. Our tester usually pairs it with Beauty Pie base (£6.25, Beautypie.com) and top coat (£6.10, Beautypie.com), or finishes with Seche Vite top coat (£9, Boots.com).

Luxury scented candle in clean house: Member price £19.60, typical price £60, Beautypie.com

(Beauty Pie)

Best: Candle

Rating: 8.5/10

There’s no smell more satisfying than when you’ve just got a clean load of washing out of the machine and the soft, homely scent of clean cotton fills the room – and this candle replicates that. Subtle notes of lavender, ressia and magnolia flowers combined with a touch of musk make for a truly beautiful concoction.

It’s perfect for burning all year round, but especially in the spring when the sun comes streaming in. Plus, it’s the little details that count the most when it comes to candles, and Beauty Pie’s always burn cleanly, don’t smoke, have a seriously impressive throw and come in jars that you’d actually want to clean out and re-use.

James Molloy deluxe eyeshadow quad in gold: Member price £14.64, typical price £40, Beautypie.com

(Beauty Pie)

Best: Eyeshadow

Rating: 9/10

James Molloy is another makeup artist that Beauty Pie have tapped up, and together they have created a trio of day-to-night eyeshadow palettes. This one, in gold, is our tester’s favourite because it can be used for a quick one colour smokey eye (the top left or bottom right shades are best for that), or it can be built up to create something altogether more dramatic. The formula of the shadows themselves is impeccable, they feel buttery soft, apply and blend out beautifully and don’t fade during the day either, which is testament to the impressive pigment levels.

Luxury mulberry silk hair scrunchies: Member price £16.54, typical price £35, Beautypie.com

(Beauty Pie)

Best: Hair accessory

Rating: 10/10

Once you’ve used silk scrunchies there’s no way you can ever go back, but there’s no denying that good quality usually means you have to spend a small fortune. However, Beauty Pie is here to save the day and these packets of six are the most affordable we’ve found, they don’t lose their stretch and they’re the perfect size – not too big, not too small – and, they come in either black or pale pink.

If you are yet to be converted, the joy of silk scrunchies is that they are kind and gentle on hair, they eliminate damaging friction, clawing and tugging, don’t snap and prevent both kinks and damage.

Superdose C C-Suite rapid action power brightener: Member price £15.80, typical price £80, Beautypie.com

(Beauty Pie)

Best: Serum

Rating: 10/10

It’s no secret that most vitamin C serums can sometimes fall on the thicker, more oily side. Unfortunately that means that they don’t always suit a lot of skincare routines, despite being one of the most recommended products by dermatologists and skin experts.

But Beauty Pie has created something incredible here: with a texture like water, this is easily applied onto skin for an instantly undetectable finish that’s anything but sticky or greasy, plus the formulation is seriously impressive. The high-dose, stable form of vitamin C is combined with ferulic acid and tranexamic acid to brighten dull, uneven, UV-damaged skin without causing irritation, meaning it’s suitable for sensitive skin types.

The verdict: Beauty Pie products

As far as our tester is concerned, there’s no such thing as a dud Beauty Pie product, and she has no doubt that you’ll never be left disappointed by anything that you try. But the foaming face cleanser is up there with her favourites, alongside the water-like vitamin C serum and the silk scrunchies – seriously, once you try them you’ll never go back, no matter what your hair type.

The candles also make a great gift, and definitely invest in the highlighter if you’re happy to receive constant compliments. Basically – and in case it wasn’t obvious – everything is incredible.

