Calling all beauty buffs, skincare stans and make-up aficionados, the Charlotte Tilbury mystery box is back, and it’s now on sale with 50 per cent off. So, some may say Christmas really has come early.

For those well-versed in the Charlotte Tilbury mystery boxes, you probably don’t need us to remind you about how popular these surprise product selections are, often selling out at quite a rapid pace, thanks to both the excitement of an unexpected edit and the more purse-friendly price point.

For anyone not yet invested in the mystery box mayhem, allow us to explain. Inside the iconic purple packaging, you’ll find a surprise selection of four full-sized skincare items from the brand’s bestselling collection.

These could include anything from the fan-favourite Charlotte’s magic cream moisturiser to Charlotte’s magic serum crystal elixir. But, of course, being a mystery box, you won’t know exactly which items are inside until you unwrap it.

So, because of this, we’re marking it as a great Christmas gift, as well as a savvy saver’s skincare cop. Either way, we don’t think any Charlotte Tilbury skincare surprise would be a bad thing. Keep scrolling to see what could be in store.

Charlotte Tilbury 4 steps to your best skin ever mystery box: Was £182, now £91, Charlottetilbury.com

Right now, the Charlotte Tilbury skin mystery box is quite the bargain buy, with a 50 per cent saving meaning each of the four items would come in at less than £23 each. Which, for a brand that errs on the side of luxury, is definitely quite a noteworthy deal.

While the whole point of the mystery box is that the skincare items inside are a surprise, there are a few fan-favourite products we’re particularly hoping to see. First on our list is the Charlotte Tilbury magic water cream, which costs £79 alone.

It received a rave review from our senior shopping writer, who shared: “Creating a dewy sheen (a big beauty trend right now, thanks to Hailey Bieber), the cream left our skin feeling smooth and soft.” Our reviewer added: “After two weeks of use, the results speak for themselves – our complexion felt and looked healthy, smooth and glowy.”

Next up, we’re wishing for Charlotte’s magic serum elixir, which is said to firm skin, hydrate and leave a healthy glow from within and comes with an RRP of £65. Plus, the OG magic cream, housing eight skin-boosting ingredients in a hydrating, creamy formula, could also be up for grabs. The total price of just the three products mentioned here would be well above the £91 mystery box price point, so it really could be a bargain buy.

Clearly, the mystery box is a bit of a no brainer for Charlotte Tilbury skincare fans. Just be sure to snap it up soon, as the two similar surprise bundles have already sold out on the brand’s website.

