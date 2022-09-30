Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marred by controversy and splitting opinion among critics, the most gossiped-about movie of the year, Don’t Worry Darling, has officially arrived.

Directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, the movie has been at the centre of rumours regarding behind-the-scenes feuding, on-set romance and the alleged “spitgate” at the Venice Film Festival premiere last month, all of which have become more of a talking point than the film itself.

Beyond the gossip, the film has received a mixed reception. Though there has been almost unanimous praise for Pugh’s performance as despondent 1950s housewife Alice, Styles is said to lack charisma in the role of her husband Jack, while critics say Katie Silberman’s script is riddled with inconsistencies.

Despite these shortcomings, there’s no disputing the psychological thriller packs a punch visually. Beautifully shot by cinematographer Matthew Libatique, the mid-century set design and immaculate wardrobe of Fifties cocktail dresses and slick suits is a throwback to Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Bringing to life the era’s beauty looks, make-up artist Heba Thorisdottir was responsible for the cast’s retro aesthetic – and has just revealed to People the exact products she used to create Pugh’s glamorous look. Here, we delve deeper into Thorisdottir’s vintage-inspired beauty arsenal for Don’t Worry Darling.

Armani luminous silk foundation, 30ml: £35.60, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Used by Thorisdottir to create “Florence’s soft, peachy-pink looks”, this product earned a spot in our round-up of the best liquid foundations. Our tester dubbed Armani’s cult formula as one of the best foundations for a satin finish: “This gives a flawless finish that’s still luminous and bright, rather than flat and completely matte,” they said. Praising it as creamy, light and non-drying on the skin, they added that it “blends beautifully and can be built up where you want more coverage.”

Best of all, it doesn’t crease during the day or become patchy over greasy or dry areas. “For a best-of-both-worlds formula – neither super glowy nor matte – it doesn’t get any better,” our beauty writer concluded.

Buy now

Glossier generation G sheer matte lipstick, zip: £14, Glossier.com

(Glossier)

At one point during the movie, Alice (played by Pugh) swaps her signature peachy lipstick for a bolder red hue. Thorisdottir used Glosser’s famed generation G lipstick for this make-up look, as well as on Wilde’s own character for a couple of scenes. One of our favourite Glossier products, our beauty writer lauded it as a “truly low-maintenance lipstick” that offers a “natural, your lips-but-better choice”. With its moisturising texture and relatively light pigment, they said it’s closer to a lip balm than a lipstick.

“As the colour is light and buildable, you can go with quite a smudgy finish (no need for clean lines around the edges of the lips), and build up the intensity of colour in the centre of your mouth, for that just-bitten, stained look,” they said.

Buy now

Other essentials in Thorisdottir’s beauty bag included a vintage pink feathered hue of Stila’s stay all day matte lip colour (£19, Stila.co.uk), as well as the brand’s waterproof liquid eye liner (£17, Stila.co.uk) to create a classic cat-eye look.

(Stila)

To award Pugh’s character with “coral tones for a more natural look”, the make-up artist used Tower’s beachplease luminous tinted balm (£18, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and Kosas’s colour and light powder and highlighter duo (£25.60, Kosas.com).

(Amazon)

During make-up free scenes, Thorisdottir’s go-to skin prep was Talika’s eye therapy patches (£11.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Arcona’s triad pads (from £10.90, Nordstrom.com), while Saint Jane’s luxury beauty serum (£31, Cultbeauty.co.uk) was a hero skincare product on set.

